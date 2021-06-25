ShockWatch Offers Shock & Tilt Sensor Products That Can Help Your Business More Profitable

Mass production of goods, the rise of ecommerce, and express shipping have made efficient logistics more crucial than ever. Over the years, we've adopted new and more efficient ways for quality control of goods during the manufacturing process. When it comes to storage, we've also come up with new technologies to store all kinds of goods in special conditions. But when it comes to shipping and handling, these days there are lots of things that can still go wrong that can affect your company performance, customer satisfaction, and of course, sales.



Using impact indicators and tilt sensors on packages enables companies to constantly check up on their items to make sure they're still in top condition.Through different products like impact indicators that come in clips and tubes, and tilt sensors like our special Tiltwatch, we can help companies trim down that margin for mistakes and keep on top of accidents that can happen while goods are being transported.Shockwatch labelOur label comes in five sensitivities, indicated by different colors for each level. You can choose the kind of sensitivity that you know your product and package will be able to withstand. All you have to do is put the label on the box and you're good to go. We recommend that for lighter boxes, the label should be placed in the upper right corner. But for heavier boxes, it's better to put it on the middle right-hand side of the box.Shockwatch impact indicator clipOur impact indicators come in two forms: clips and tubes. Our clips are tamperproof and are an easy way to let you know if your goods have been mishandled or if they're still in good condition. In the event of a mishandling, clients will be alerted right away because of the red indicator that will appear. This way you know which step may have caused the problem and you can address it right away.We have a variation of this item which we call the Double Clip, that can give you an impact detection of 360°. Another variation is the Multi-G clip, that's made for drop testing packages.You can customize three tubes for different impact sensitivities from low, to medium, and high.Shockwatch impact indicator tubeOur impact indicator tubes, meanwhile, were specifically designed for packages with extremely limited space. These tubes are so small that they can even be fitted onto products themselves.TiltWatch and TiltWatchPlusWe also have two kinds of tilt sensors. These are specially designed for packages that need to remain at a certain angle in order to preserve the integrity of the products inside.The TiltWatch is extremely easy to use, and all you need to do is apply it to the shipping container and it's armed and ready. This is because once you remove the adhesive backing, the Tiltwatch is immediately activated and monitoring the angle.The TiltWatch Plus on the other hand, gives you 360° monitoring capability for all your packages with sensitive items inside.ShockWatch aims to help companies be more efficient in handling and shipping delicate items. Our products are reliable, easy to use, and affordable as well. Visit our website www.shockwatch.co.uk to know more or send us an email at sales@shockwatch.co.uk.