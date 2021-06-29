Soltec signs 234 MW contract with Statkraft for four plants in Cadiz

Madrid, 29 June 2021.- Soltec announces the signing of a contract to supply SF7 bifacial solar trackers to Statkraft for the construction of four photovoltaic plants in the province of Cadiz, Spain, with a total installed capacity of 234 MW.



Three of the four plants will be installed in San JosÃ© del Valle -Arenosas, el Yarte, la Guita- and a fourth in Malabrigo, in Jerez de la Frontera. With this project, whose execution is scheduled for 2021, Soltec continues consolidating its presence in Spain in conjunction with Statkraft, contributing to the transformation of our country's energy model.Soltec will supply SF7 bifacial trackers, whose technology enables them to adapt better to the terrain, and with increased energy generation thanks to the TeamTrack system validated by TÃœV Rheinland.The project, like all those in which Soltec Power Holdings is involved, is firmly committed to supporting local communities in the region, and to preserving the environment. The four plants will generate 500 GWh of clean energy per year and will avoid the emission of 120,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.Additionally, with these projects Statkraft will provide a strong boost to local employment in the region, creating more than 500 jobs.RaÃºl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings, said: "We are very pleased with the signing of this new contract with Statkraft. This milestone reflects Soltec's commitment to Spain, where the company was founded, and of course, to the energy transition and the goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Equally, the economic and social development of the local communities where the project is located is a priority for Soltec and we are delighted to support the region and its communities in this way".Statkraft, points out: "The project in Cadiz will be linked to a strong environmental and social commitment, and doing it with Soltec, a company with solid values and commitments, is undoubtedly a guarantee. If we add to this the technology that the company offers to the market, it becomes the perfect partner to develop this project".With this agreement, Soltec reinforces its operational backlog, which continues to grow and reach record levels for the company. According to data from the end of the first quarter of the year, Soltec Industrial had a backlog of 306 million euros and a pipeline valued at 2.67 billion euros.Regarding activity in Spain, Soltec recently announced the signing of another contract to supply solar trackers and construction services to Endesa, for the development of three photovoltaic plants in Extremadura with an installed capacity of 142 MW. This agreement will mean the creation of more than 450 jobs in the region, promoting the hiring of local labour, as established in the company's Sustainability Plan.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries with more than 1,320 employees. Since its incorporation, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of 8.4 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2020. The company's shares have been trading on the Spanish Continuous Market since 28 October 2020 under the ticker 'SOL'.About StatkraftStatkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4500 employees in 17 countries.