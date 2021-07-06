The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders connect with technology, finance and the future. As Australia's most influential mining event, IMARC creates a global conversation, mobilises the industry for collaboration and attracts some of the greatest leaders in the mining, investment, and technology industries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking.



Hear from more than 250 mining leaders and resource experts with a conference program that covers all aspects of the mining supply chain. From exploration, to investment, production to optimisation through to new technologies and global opportunities. Alongside discussions on health and safety, renewable energy, critical minerals, and sustainability. View the program here https://imarcglobal.com/conference-agenda.phpNewcrest, OceanaGold, Isuzu, ABB and Caterpillar are just some of the 200+ companies you can expect to meet across the 13,000m 2 expo floor showcasing the latest mining projects, equipment, and innovations the industry has on offer. See who is exhibiting here https://imarcglobal.com/expo-exhibitors.phpWith the world's borders still locked down, IMARC will be a hybrid event in 2021, welcomingAustralian attendees in-person to Melbourne, and international attendees from more than 100 countries via our online platform. Attendees will be able to log in online to stream live and on demand conference presentations, participate in virtual meetings and interactive networking.Join us for Australia's largest and most influential event. Register for free now or receive a further 10% off your delegate pass with the discount code IMARC2021. Register herehttps://imarcglobal.com/register.php