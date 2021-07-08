Electric Vehicle Market Size is Estimated to Reach $ 802.81 Bn by 2027

Precedence Research recently published a new report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis By Product: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) - Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecasts 2020 - 2027". According to the report, The global electric vehicle market size surpassed US$ 165 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ 802.81 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



An electric vehicle operates on electricity unlike its counterpart, which runs on fuel. Instead of internal combustion engine, these vehicles run on an electric motor that requires constant supply of energy from batteries. There are a variety of batteries used in these vehicles. These include lithium ion, molten salt, zinc-air, and various nickel-based designs. Electric vehicles were primarily designed to replace conventional ways of travel as they lead to environmental pollution. Electric vehicles have gained popularity owing to numerous technological advancements. The electric vehicle outperforms the conventional vehicle providing higher fuel economy, low carbon emission & maintenance, convenience of charging at home, smoother drive, and reduced sound from engine. There are three types of electric vehicles-battery, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. In addition, electric vehicles require no engine oil changes but are slightly expensive than their gasoline equivalents.On the basis of product they are categorized into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Presently, BEV dominated the sale of electric vehicles across globe. However, PHEVs are anticipated to flourish significantly over the coming years. The growth of PHEV is attributed to its benefits over BEV and driver-friendly features. Some of the attractive features of PHEV are extended driving range due to presence of liquid fuel tank & internal combustion engine, low battery cost and size, and charging flexibility at any gas station.Even though the oil prices have declined prominently, electric vehicles adoption is increasing day by day. Rising environmental concern for pollution and CO2 emission, favorable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles, and significant investment by EV manufacturers are some of the major factors driving the global electric vehicle market. Some of the manufacturers are also promoting workplace and residential charging stations to over the charging constraints. For instance, in December 2017, Electrify America LLC announced to install more than 2,800 residential and workplace charging stations by June 2019 in 17 different metropolitan cities of U.S.However, lack of global standard for the charging infrastructure is one of the major reasons that hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement in electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy open up new opportunities in the market growth.- Asia Pacific was the dominant region in 2020 and expected to be the most attractive market during the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Korea are some of the most lucrative regions for the electric vehicle growth. Rising investments and government initiatives are the major factors for its significant growth.- North America and Europe are the significant revenue contributors in the global electric vehicle market with considerable growth. Rising environmental concern and heavy incentives offered by the government have increased the adoption of electric vehicles massively in these regions.- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) led the product segment with approximately 67% of the global market share. However, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are considered to register fastest growth during forecast period owing to being driver-friendly coupled with several benefits over the BEV.Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $84.84 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $357.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%. North America is estimated to reach $194.20 billion by 2027, at a significant CAGR of 27.5%.Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 74.8% share in 2019, with the former constituting around 52.3% share.North America and Europe are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 27.5% and 25.3%, respectively, during the forecast period.Asia Pacific seeks the most lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of electric and zero-emission vehicles in the region. The government of various Asian countries has issued stringent regulations for the CO2 and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. This has forced the auto-manufacturers to move their production towards more efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. In June 2019, Japan had issued a new CO2 emission standard for 2030, according to this car manufacturing must focus in reducing the CO2 emission by 32% by 2030 in comparison to 2016. Other countries are also taking significant initiative for controlling the vehicle emission. For instance, in 2020, China made huge investment in electric car infrastructure to promote e-mobility. Volkswagen AG, one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers has signed a joint venture with China and planned to invest USD 11.30 Bn for industrialization of e-mobility in China.Europe and North America are the prominent electric vehicles market with around 45% combined revenue share globally. Europe after Asia Pacific is the second most lucrative EV market owing to various governments plan for zero emission on-road fleet by 2030. In June 2020, the government of Germany announced to double the subsidies on electric vehicles. The initiative has taken to promote electric vehicle sales and restrict diesel vehicle sales. Similarly, in July 2016, the U.S. government planned to accelerate electric vehicle adoption by announcing some private sector and federal actions such as launch of FAST act process and loan guarantees up to USD 4.5 Bn for the deployment of electric vehicle charging station.The global electric vehicle market is consolidated and highly competitive owing to the presence of large number of players. Market players are significantly involved in merger, acquisition, partnership, regional expansion and other marketing strategies to retain their position in the global market. For instance, in March 2020, Nikola Corporation, a zero-emission truck startup announced its merger with VectoIQ, dedicated for the development of mobility as a service and autonomous fleet.This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in every sub-segment from 2016 to 2027. 