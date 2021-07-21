SMA launches an expanded feature-set for the Sunny Tripower CORE1

SMA America has released an update to the Sunny Tripower CORE1. The update not only includes multiple innovative offerings—such as an intelligent IV curve diagnostic and advanced string monitoring—but also features that increase reliability and power production.



One enhancement is SMA's intelligent IV curve diagnostic, which tests the health of the inverter's strings during critical stages in the plant's lifecycle, including commissioning and planned maintenance. This feature easily submits reports to the EPC, the system owner and other stakeholders. The Sunny Tripower has an expediated diagnostic ability and cuts down on cost and complexity.New, advanced string-level monitoring ensures all strings are operating as expected with automated production monitoring. This function benchmarks granular power production data, ensuring optimal system performance."We're constantly looking for ways to further empower our customers by delivering leading-edge solutions," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president, home & business solutions with SMA Solar Technology. "The CORE1 update does just that, giving our customers even more insight into system health and ultimately greater energy production."One popular feature that remains unchanged in the CORE1 is ShadeFix optimization. This ground-breaking technology provides superior power production with a reduced component count versus alternatives, which means maximum reliability and value.To support customers using the Sunny Tripower CORE1, SMA offers superior levels of service. SMA Smart Connected comes standard with every inverter and offers a proactive solution that saves installers time, requires only a simple activation process in Sunny Portal and can cut service truck rolls in half. Customers can also leverage Sunny Portal, a valuable service tool that enables access to SMA Smart Connected and automatic firmware updates, simplifying field service activities. Additionally, the Online Service Center expedites resolutions with self-solve documentation, FAQs and information on software updates.