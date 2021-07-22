Clean Energy Associates Partners with Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to Develop Supply Chain Traceability Protocol

Clean Energy Associates, in partnership with the US Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), is developing a Supply Chain Traceability Protocol to define common practices and expectations for the solar industry as part of an industry-wide effort to oppose forced labor.



"SEIA has always stood up for the solar industry in the US and been at the front of important issues," said Andy Klump, CEO and Founder of Clean Energy Associates, "When legislation was introduced, SEIA led the charge to unite our industry and create a clear and achievable path to ensure US businesses stretching to reach renewable targets would be minimally impacted."The Supply Chain Traceability Protocol, expected to be available in April, will outline steps and procedures US importers and suppliers of solar products can take to ensure their products are able to pass through Customs, establish provenance, and reduce the possibility of detention by Customs and Border Protection."Clean Energy Associates has been a proud partner of SEIA since 2014." stated Andy Klump. "There's no other organization that could lead the charge on this important subject of supply chain traceability, so to work closely with them SEIA in using Clean Energy Associates' deep solar supply chain expertise to develop the Supply Chain Traceability Protocol is an honor."About Clean Energy AssociatesCLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage clients around the globe who are financial institutions, project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and PV power plant owners.CEA's team of 145+ professionals with 1,000+ years of industry experience including 115+ engineers serve the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, racking, inverters, batteries and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced Buyers' risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance and engineering services covering more than 85+ GW of solar PV and 4+ GWhr of energy storage projects in 60+ countries.