The American Clean Power Association and the U.S. Energy Storage Association announce intent to merge

WASHINGTON DC, July 22, 2021 - The boards of directors of the American Clean Power Association (ACP) and the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) have voted to pursue a merger of the two trade associations to combine their staff, programs, and members.



The merger will bring together the diverse membership and talented team members of ESA with the resources and reach of ACP. Additionally, it will enhance the American Clean Power Association's efforts to advocate for the economic and environmental advantages of the clean power economy and further position the renewable energy and storage industries for success as they move into a decade of transformative growth."Energy storage is foundational to a cleaner energy future for the country." said, Jim Murphy, President of Invenergy and the Chairman of the board for ACP. "Joining together with ESA strengthens the unified voice of the clean power industry as we continue to transform the US power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system."Launched at the start of 2021, the American Clean Power Association is a new trade association unifying the wind, solar, storage and transmission companies that are driving jobs and investment in the U.S. economy and providing solutions to the climate crisis. The merger with ESA will be the second for ACP, following its merger with the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) in January of 2021."Our Board sees the merger with ACP as a powerful new chapter for our industry and a pathway to achieving 100 GW of new energy storage by 2030," said Kiran Kumaraswamy, the Vice President of Market Applications at Fluence and the Chairman of the Board for ESA. "The ESA Board of Directors is confident that a merger will elevate advocacy, research, and educational efforts on behalf of the energy storage industry, with significant benefits and expanded opportunities for ESA's staff and membership."ESA represents a diverse group of over 200 companies involved in manufacturing, deploying, and operating energy storage systems in the U.S. and around the globe. ESA's membership comprises the full diversity of energy storage technologies and business models needed for a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.The merger will take effect on January 1, 2022, subject to final approval from ESA's members.###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association is the voice of the clean energy industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.About ESA: The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid - as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 200 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org. Follow us on Twitter @storage_ESA.