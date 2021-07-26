7MW of Community Solar is Now Online in Belfast, Maine

PowerMarket, an employee-owned community solar management company and SunRaise, a New England solar energy developer, owner, and operator, have worked together to provide Mainers a number of options to support clean energy in the state. With this community solar project in Belfast, CMP customers can take part in renewable energy while receiving 10% savings on the community solar credits they receive from their participation.



"We are thrilled that this community solar project has gone online and is now providing the grid with clean energy. Being from New England, our goal in Maine has been simple - provide more New Englanders access to clean energy. Community solar is a way to provide people from all walks of life - homeowners, renters, business owners, and more - access to renewable energy. Through community solar projects like this one in Belfast, we have been able to accomplish that goal and we are proud to see our work come to life and benefit Mainers." - Patrick Jackson, Co-Founder of SunRaise InvestmentsPowerMarket has worked alongside SunRaise to subscribe this project. With an office in Monson, Maine, PowerMarket employees have been speaking to Mainers about the benefits of community solar throughout the year. Now, these benefits are finally being seen by subscribers."It is great to see this project come online because for so long we have been talking about the benefits of community solar as hypotheticals. Now that this project is producing clean energy for the grid, the benefits of community solar are real and subscribers will soon be able to see these benefits themselves." - Nick Baudouin, Co-Founder of PowerMarketThose who have subscribed to the Belfast community solar project will begin to see savings in the next month or so. CMP customers who missed this opportunity can sign up for future community solar projects, such as the Route 32 community solar project which is now open for enrollment and will be online in the fall. Those who would like to learn more or take part in the Route 32 project can contact PowerMarket at sunraise@powermarket.io or 207-280-8130.About PowerMarket: PowerMarket works to make clean energy more accessible, affordable, and ubiquitous through community solar. We are a recognized market leader in providing subscriber acquisition, management & billing services to the community solar industry. Based in New York and with an office in Maine, we manage over 20,000 subscribers—ensuring that they are seeing utility bill credits, savings and the environmental impact of their participation. Since inception, we have put over $600,000 back into the pockets of our community solar subscribers. We are an advocate for our subscribers and have rolled out many programs across the Northeast with Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) carve outs to ensure benefits are equally distributed to these communities.Company Website: www.powermarket.ioMedia Contact: Ellen BarrettAbout SunRaise: SunRaise Investments is a mission driven commercial solar energy owner, operator, and development group. We develop, finance, own, and operate large community solar energy projects. As a developer and owner, we are unique in that we can be the one party to bring your public or private property through permitting, interconnection, construction, financing, and operation, allowing property owners to enjoy a seamless relationship with one party. Lease your land or roof and receive long-term predictable revenue from SunRaise. We develop projects on farm land, roof tops, landfills, gravel pits, parking lot canopies, industrial sites, forested land and more. We invest in these solar projects so our electricity consumers don't have to pay the upfront cost of solar. Instead, we provide consumers with a low, stable electricity rate, significant savings, and environmental leadership. We choose to do this because we care deeply about our future. We are committed to a complete transition away from fossil fuels & towards clean renewable energy because it must happen now.Company Website:www.sunraiseinvestments.comMedia Contact: Matt Doubleday