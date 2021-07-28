PVinMotion conference 2021, Conference& Exhibition on Solutions for Vehicle Integration, 6-8 December 2021, online

PVinMotion is the world's first scientific conference dedicated to vehicle-integrated PV. It provides a seminal platform for scientists and researchers in PV and materials, vehicle manufacturers, module producers, electronics and materials suppliers, consultants, advisers and designers to meet, to network and to exchange ideas. The first edition will be held online, the motto is "Solutions for vehicle integration". An exciting program with outstanding invited talks will be provided to discuss approaches to achieve an integrated PV energy supply in the vehicle skin.