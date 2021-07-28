Sustainability Roundtable Strikes Partnership with LevelTen Energy to Help Medium-Sized Businesses Meet Ambitious Renewable Energy Goals

Today Sustainability Roundtable Inc. (SR Inc.), a leader in outsourced environmental, social, and governance management, and LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, announced a new partnership that will help medium-sized businesses set and meet more ambitious and credible renewable energy goals through aggregated procurements of new, utility-scale renewable energy.



SR Inc. estimates that most U.S. and European businesses require less than 20 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy capacity to meet ambitious emission reduction goals. That is significant because 20 MW is regularly considered the minimum necessary to win leading terms and pricing from utility-scale renewable energy developers, which regularly prioritize 100+ MW projects. Consequently, the market for corporate procurement of utility-scale renewable energy has been dominated by the world's largest energy users. And it is at utility scale that renewable energy projects are increasingly cost superior to fossil fuel generation. By combining their renewable energy demands, medium-sized companies can win market-leading pricing and contractual protections usually reserved for corporates taking more than 100 MW. SR Inc.'s Net Zero Consortium for Buyers has become the leading platform for helping medium-sized companies do this through aggregating their procurement of utility-scale renewable energy.Through this partnership, LevelTen will provide SR Inc. with access to more than 4,000 PPA offers across North America and Europe, the widest selection online. SR Inc. will also be able to solicit customized PPA offers through LevelTen's RFP Automation tool, and quickly evaluate offers for value and environmental impact using LevelTen's CFO-Ready™ Analytics, which will supplement SR Inc.'s proprietary analytics. LevelTen's Platform will help Net Zero Consortium buyers accelerate progress toward their collective goals, which require more than a gigawatt of new renewable energy capacity to be contracted before 2025 to meet even just the current needs of current clients in SR Inc.'s expanding membership."For more than a decade, SR Inc. has helped more than 100 Fortune 500 and growth companies to set goals, drive progress, and report results. We have learned that most companies that want to chart a more credible path to net zero emissions do not know that they can unite in their procurement to help cause new renewable energy at utility scale and mitigate 100% of their scope 2 emissions. This is true even if they are in a 100% leased space in North America or Europe, which describes several SR Inc. member-clients that have made SR Inc.'s Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) the leading platform for buyer-aggregated virtual power purchase agreements, which we refer to as a ‘VPPA 2.0.' Now, LevelTen Energy brings game-changing and unmatched data and analytics on thousands of transactable VPPA offers in the U.S. and Europe. SR Inc.'s NZCB senior experts will use LevelTen's Platform along with a broader suite of data and analytics to provide the unlimited customized strategy development, analytics, and advisory services they provide through the NZCB. Ultimately, our partnership with LevelTen accelerates the work of NZCB-participating companies to democratize access to cost-favorable utility-scale renewable energy," said Jim Boyle, CEO & Chairman of Sustainability Roundtable Inc."We can't build a clean energy economy if we leave millions of medium-sized businesses out of the clean energy transition," said Ryan Warren, chief commercial officer at LevelTen Energy. "LevelTen is pleased to partner with Sustainability Roundtable for their expertise in and commitment to democratizing access to clean energy for medium-sized North American and European businesses through aggregated PPAs."SR Inc.'s NZCB has already facilitated aggregated PPAs on behalf of top credit clients, including a recent 111 MW wind energy aggregation for four member-clients."We have appreciated SR Inc.'s leadership in helping to create a model of shared services and buy-side aggregated VPPAs that have the potential to deliver cost-positive renewable energy for every enterprise that is creditworthy and able to make a long-term commitment to cause new renewable energy," said Sean Kinghorn, Global Sustainability Leader, Intuit. "It has made it possible to meet our goal of 100% renewable energy 10 years early and to move to a bold climate positive target: by 2030, we will reduce carbon emissions 50 times greater than our 2018 carbon footprint, resulting in a reduction of 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide."About LevelTen EnergyLevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition. LevelTen delivers the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.About Sustainability Roundtable ("SR Inc")For more than a decade SR Inc. has been a leader in outsourced Environmental, Social and Governance management missioned to accelerate the development and adoption of best practices in more sustainable business. SR Inc's Net Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB) is a confidential consortium for buyers only that helps participants develop global renewable energy and emissions reduction strategies and has become the leading platform for Buyer Aggregated Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) based on both number of companies participating and megawatts transacted.