6 Tips on How to Find the Perfect Keynote Speaker For Your Event In The New Normal

There are so many possible virtual webinar keynote speakers now that we are in the new normal. If you thought that the most popular celebrities are the best virtual webinar speakers you could get, think again. Getting the perfect keynote speaker does not have to cost so much money. However, the search will involve a lot of legwork from your end.



Get to know your audienceHow do you get your perfect speaker? Think about your audience and pick the virtual webinar keynote speakers they would instantly relate to and listen to. Keynote speeches set the platform of your event. It fixes the tone of your event and hooks the audience. If they hate the keynote speech, most likely, they will only be attending your event passively. Hire someone who is a joy to listen to. Find out the age group, gender, occupations, and other demographic characteristics of people who are attending your event.Set parameters with budgetIf your budget is high, you are lucky because you can probably afford the most popular virtual webinar speakers for your event. However, a limitless budget can also be a pain to work with given that your choice is too wide. Budget constraints can be blessings in disguise sometimes because it helps you narrow down the speakers you can afford. Whatever the case, always choose the perfect fit for your audience--given the budget that you have at hand.Know your obligationsThis is especially important to note with celebrity speakers, but is equally essential if you are working with someone who may be new in the field. Explain and know what your obligations are as an event organiser. Are you supposed to notify the speaker about the event the day or a week before? Are you supposed to set a "dress rehearsal" before the event to check if there are possible technical challenges? What kind of cues does your speaker need? Do you need to check up on their speech to make sure it is aligned with your topic?Research on your speakerLook at the credentials of your potential virtual webinar keynote speakers but do not stop there. Find out how performative they are and if they also answer well in the Q&A portion (if your event will allow this). Always remember that the best virtual webinar speaker is not necessarily the most popular one. Rather, you must look for the most engaging one. You can search videos of their speeches online to give you a better idea or to help you decide if spending a few more on them is worth it.Set your goalWhat do you want your audience to learn from your webinar? What course of action or transformation do you want to see? If you want to set a tone for your event, it's recommended that you be very clear about this to your chosen virtual webinar speakers. This way, you can control the scope of their speeches (so nothing overlaps too much), and you can create an engaging, informative, and non-repetitive event.Conduct zoom testsDon't leave anything to chance. It's best to conduct a zoom "dress rehearsal" at least a day before the event. This way, if you experience any glitches, it can be flagged and fixed for a smoother hosting the next day. For a roster of the best virtual webinar speakers, visit https://www.speakerscorner.co.uk/listing/webinar-speakers.