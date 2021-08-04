AttaBox Polycarbonate Enclosures Now Available in Color

Belding, Michigan --- AttaBox® Enclosures -- manufacturers of top quality polycarbonate electrical and industrial enclosures --- announces that AttaBox® Heartland Series Enclosures are now available in color in a wide range of sizes from 6" x 6" to 20" x 16".



AttaBox® Heartland Enclosures in color provide superior environmental protection and aesthetically enhance installations. They are ideal for promotion of OEM products and brands, and command visual attention in applications requiring color.Available in six standard colors (gray, white, black, red, yellow, and blue), they are ideal for industrial and commercial applications requiring enclosures that blend-in or stand out.• Gray - Our standard, is typically used for standard industrial and commercial applications.• White - Has a high level of reflectance which can be used to minimize heat gain in areas with increased sunlight exposure, and offers an aesthetically appealing, clean look.• Black - Often used in darker areas to blend-in with equipment or environment.• Red - Can be used in a variety of applications including fire and emergency systems.• Yellow - Often used where high visibility and facility safety is required.• Blue - Is often used in remote monitoring, data, and security applications.In addition to providing appealing aesthetics and increased visibility to improve customer promotion and branding, AttaBox® Heartland Enclosures in Color provide an impact and corrosion resistant design with full polycarbonate material construction. These enclosures are constructed from lightweight, high-impact rated polycarbonate material with molded-in colors, and an attractive glossy finish that will not chip or scrape away. The innovative panel management system and side mount capabilities allow full use of interior space to maximize component placement and design flexibility. A T-Slot design for side wall mounting, and octagon mounting feet allows for unique angling and fit with equipment.Available with clear, smoke tint or opaque cover options that can be configured as a screw cover or hinged cover, AttaBox® Heartland Enclosures in Color feature a robotically applied foam-in-place gasket for maximum sealing integrity. Stainless steel latches are standard and fully nonmetallic hinges do not penetrate inside the enclosure.Ratings and listings include:• cULus Listed per file #E319779• IEC 60529: UL Listed per file #E362920 IP66• UL50, UL50e, UL508A• Type 1, 3R, 4, 4X, 12• Operating Temperature Rating: -40°F to +248°F (-40°C to +120°C)• Outdoor UV Exposure (UL 746C) (f1) Rated• UL's best rating, an "f1" per UL 746C (resin has passed tests for UV exposure and water immersion)AttaBox® Heartland Enclosures in Color can be customized with digital printing and diverse modifications are available upon request through our value-add Modright™ program.AttaBox® is an innovative force in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of non-metallic enclosures. We make it easy for our enclosure users to get reliable NEMA 4X and UL -certified protection by making outstanding product and service quality quickly available through diverse channels including price-competitive online e-commerce, and direct business-to-business one-stop availability. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing technology is U.S.-based and vertically integrated to provide total solutions to application challenges demanding the best from protective enclosures.For more information: 616-794-0700.