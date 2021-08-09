Nexamp Named to Solar Power World “2021 Top Solar Contractors” List

Nexamp has once again been recognized for its impressive growth and accomplishments over the past year by landing a coveted spot on the annual Top Solar Contractors list. With a ranking in the top 10 percent of more than 400 companies considered for the overall list, Nexamp continues its year-over-year growth. In the Commercial Developer category, Nexamp is ranked at #3 in the nation with a total of 127.5 MW of distributed solar installed during the previous calendar year.



The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states."Each year, as our team grows and we take on more projects in more locations, we see the advantages of our deep industry experience," noted Chris Perron, Senior Vice President of EPC, Nexamp. "By handling everything in-house we have absolute control over the design, construction, quality and long-term performance of each installation.""Not even COVID-19 closures and slowdowns could prevent the solar industry from installing fantastic numbers last year," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "The Solar Power World team is so glad to recognize over 400 companies on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list that not only survived a pandemic but thrived in spite of it."Nexamp installed approximately 30 percent more solar generating capacity in 2020 than the previous year, an impressive feat in a year so severely impacted by a global pandemic. The company also added nearly 100 employees and began development and construction in several new markets."Despite office closures, work stoppages, virtual permitting meetings and other unexpected challenges, we were able to increase our momentum and bring clean energy savings to even more residents and businesses when they needed it most," noted Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "That's a testament to the team we've built and our passion for making solar more accessible. We've also made energy storage a significant component in more projects and are looking forward to extending the range of decarbonization services we offer to consumers."The U.S. solar industry grew 43 percent in 2020, installing more solar panels on homes, businesses and across the country than any other year on record. Distributed generation and community solar played a major role in that growth. After installing 19.2 GW in 2020, research firm Wood Mackenzie expects the U.S. solar market to quadruple by 2030.