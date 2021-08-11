Global Wind Service to install first in the world Siemens Gamesa 5.X turbines in Sweden

After the successful test installation of the new Siemens Gamesa 5.X turbine in collaboration with other ISP's at Høvsøre test site in Denmark earlier this year, Global Wind Service (GWS) has been chosen as partner for the installation of the very first 5.X turbines at Skaftåsen and Björnberget in Sweden.



More Headlines Articles

"Global Wind Service have proven a long-term partner for SGRE both in the Onshore and Offshore wind business. A partnership approach and close collaboration with suppliers and customers are critical for success in our industry. This is even more true for a new turbine generation. We are happy to work with GWS on the introduction of this pioneering new technology platform. SGRE has sold more than 2GW on the 5.X platform and we see further strong interest from customers around the world" said Markus Wiemann, Head of Project Execution Onshore at Siemens Gamesa""The 5.X turbine is a powerful next generation platform, and we are very excited to be involved in the very first large-scale installation projects. As an independent service provider as us, it's crucial that we keep developing and are able to adapt our work to the new turbine platforms. Therefore, it was important for us, to take part in the test installation at Havsøre earlier this year. We gained important learnings and experience, which we are now able to utilize and transfer to both Skaftåsen, and Björnberget" said Lars Petersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Global Wind Service.Skaftåsen will consist of 35 x 5.8-155 turbines - the first project in the world to feature the new Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. The wind farm is located near the town Sveg, Härjedalen, Jämtlands Län, in central Sweden and once complete, will produce 231 MW yearly.GWS will install 17 of the 35 turbines together with crane partner Transbiaga. Pre-assembly works starts in early July, followed by main installation soon after.Björnberget will consist of 60 x 5.8-170 turbines and be the largest ever Siemens Gamesa project in the Nordics. The wind farm is located in the municipality of Ånge, in central Sweden and once completed the turbines will produce 372 MW, enough to power around 300,000 households.GWS will install all 60 turbines in collaboration with crane partner BMS Heavy Cranes who will supply 3 main cranes. The project is scheduled to commence in April 2022 and run throughout the year."BMS has partnered with Global Wind Service many times over the years, on projects both in Europe and overseas. We value our partnership very much and look forward to installing this new turbine type together" said Jesper Hansen, CSO Sales and Planning at BMS Heavy Cranes A/S.About GWS: Global Wind Service (GWS) is a leading partner for wind turbine installation and service projects around the world. Through our focus on cross-cultural awareness and local knowledge we have established a unique and highly specialised skills base to meet client demands safely and efficiently across the globe.