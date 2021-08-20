Natural Power supports 100MW Glennmont wind deal in France

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has acted as lenders technical adviser to Glennmont Partners for the sale of its 100MW onshore wind portfolio in northern France to TTR Green Fund IV and its co-investors.

Natural Power provided full technical vendor due diligence for this project including SCADA-based energy yield assessments on the eight sites, a review of planning documentation, land lease, grid connection, construction contracts, operational contracts, review of the operational performance site visits, and assessment of the life extension.



Giles Dearden, Head of Due Diligence at Natural Power, said: "France is one of our core markets and our team based there has an exceptional working knowledge of the local market. We were delighted to be supporting our client Glennmont Partners here with the full due diligence process to optimise its assets and underpin with sale process with robust data."Natural Power's global experience enables it to help banks, developers, independent power producers (IPPs), utilities and investment funds make good financial decisions when it comes to green energy projects. By providing supporting services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close, Natural Power has it covered. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/our-services/due-diligence/