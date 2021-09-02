Valentin Software: provider of modern design and simulation software at the world's leading trade fair for the solar industry in Munich

In 2021, Valentin Software in Berlin adapted its design and simulation programs PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL to the new market trends. With the updated versions, system designers and operators can design their solar power systems according to the latest findings, simulate precise yield calculations under location-specific conditions and thus also carry out precise profitability calculations taking into account government subsidy measures.



With PV*SOL premium 2021 the coupling of a PV system with a heating and hot watersystem can now be designedPV*SOL premium is a dynamic simulation program with 3D visualization and detailed shading analysis for designing and simulating photovoltaic systems. By integrating the simulation of a complete hot water system with the integration of a thermal building model from the sister program T*SOL, the share of the energy consumption of an electric heat pump to cover the thermal building energy requirement, or the hot water energy requirement, can now be calculated and the respective share of the electricity from the PV system determined.With the new DWD (German Weather Service) data sets, high-quality test reference data sets for Germany are available for the first time in PV*SOL premium 2021, which were generated in 2017 as part of a research project. The global climate data from Meteonorm 7.3 has also been added.Appliances that are only operated when there is a PV surplus can be simulated in PV*SOL premium from version 2021. The import of short-term load profiles now also allows the load profiles measured over a freely adjustable period to be imported into PV*SOL premium 2021.There is also something new in the 3D visualization: the map import (floor plans, cadastral maps and screenshots from web-based satellite maps) includes an improved user interface and additional map material.Further innovations in PV*SOL premium 2021:â€¢ Circuit diagram: clear representation of the interconnection of the individual modules and strings up to the inverter and the feed point; safety devices can now be managed in templates; components can be added in groups and thus reusedâ€¢ Project report: the templates are now freely configurable and an import and export function is availableSolar thermal software expanded in the new version T*SOL 2021With the new version T*SOL 2021, the design software for solar thermal systems from Valentin Software has been adapted to the latest guidelines and expanded to reflect market changes. Each component (collectors, pipes, storage tanks, heat generators, etc.) can be parameterized individually from pre-configured solar thermal system variants. Several simulations, both to optimize the system and to verify funding applications, can be carried out simultaneously using the parameter variation, e.g. to automatically dimension collector areas and storage volumes.A variety of tools are available for evaluating the results. Graphs with a wide range of temperatures and energy flows can be created for a more in-depth analysis. Anyone who requires an energy label in accordance with EU guidelines can also create this with T*SOL.The extensive databases have been supplemented with additional storage tanks and heat generators, including heat pumps from leading manufacturers. User-defined collectors, storage tanks and boilers can also be created in the program.A comprehensive project report can be created for evaluation with individually definable modules such as system parameters, economic efficiency and simulation results graphics.GeoT*SOL 2021 optimized to make it even more user-friendlyThe design program for heat pump systems from Valentin Software has been expanded again to support system designers, installers and engineers around the world.The most important plants can be mappedAs before, air, brine and water heat pumps can be calculated and simulated. Air, geothermal probes (up to 100 meters deep), groundwater and geothermal collectors installed in the ground can be used as heat sources.In addition to the heat performance factor, the program calculates the annual energy yields and makes statements about cost-effectiveness and emissions reduction compared to conventional systems. The software presents all of the results graphically. After a simulation of the heat pump system with GeoT*SOL 2021, an interface to PV*SOL 2021 can be used to determine the power supplied by the PV system directly to the heat pump system. This is done by simulating the PV system in PV*SOL with the heat pump as an appliance. This makes it possible to precisely determine the degree of self-sufficiency of an existing energy supply for both the power supply and the heat supply of a building. About Valentin SoftwareValentin Software GmbH has been in business for over 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, architects, installers and building technicians, as well as manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology.