O&M equipment for solar parks from a single source: SunBrush® mobil and AVANT SA establish sales office in South Africa

With immediate effect, solar park operators and operation and maintenance companies from South Africa and Namibia can purchase SunBrush® mobil cleaning equipment made in Lachen, Germany, with the matching loader vehicles from AVANT. For this purpose, the expert for solar cleaning equipment has opened a joint service and sales location in Western Cape with the South African AVANT-sales partner AVANT SA.



Servicing solar parks quickly and easilyThe loaders from AVANT can be used flexibly as they are compatible with over 200 attachments, including lawn mowers or machines for removing weeds. SunBrush cleaning systems are also quick and easy to fit to the multifunction vehicles. "Solar park employees can thus maintain the entire solar park with just one loader vehicle. This not only saves them costs, but also time," explains Oli-ver Köster, Sales Manager at SunBrush® mobil.If another loader vehicle is already available, customers can also buy the cleaning equipment indi-vidually. Currently, SunBrush® mobil and AVANT SA are building a spare parts warehouse so that trained personnel can maintain and repair the SunBrush machines on site."We are very excited and honoured with new partnership between AVANT South Africa and Sun-Brush Germany. We have been importing only quality equipment from Europe since 2007 and the SunBrush is a very popular addition to the AVANT range of attachments. AVANT SA will be distrib-uting the complete range of SunBrush equipment in South Africa and neighbouring countries. Pro-spective and existing customers can expect only the best service possible - something that we are known for in the industry," explains Wally Loftie-Eaton, Managing Director of AVANT South Africa.Several cleaning units of the SunBrush® mobil Compact model are already being used in South Afri-can solar parks. "The photovoltaic market in South Africa is growing rapidly. Together with our pow-erful partner, we want to exploit this potential," says Köster. AVANT SA has been one of the largest AVANT distributors for about 15 years. The company has further branches in the South African cit-ies of Durban and Gauteng.About SunBrush® mobil GmbHSunBrush® mobil GmbH develops, produces, and sells cleaning devices for photovoltaic installations and building facades. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Director Franz Ehleuter in Lachen, Germany. It utilizes its engineering expertise in the in-house development of its cleaning systems and operates its own test center. The innovative engineering company supplies customers around the globe.SunBrush® mobil maintains research cooperation with the Institute for Energy and Drive Technolo-gy at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. All SunBrush® mobil products are covered by German and European patents. Renowned solar module manufacturers have authorized the use of Sun-Brush® mobil brushes on their products.Publisher:SunBrush® mobil GmbHHauptstraße 2487760 LachenGermanyTel. +49 (0) 8332 24 3430Mail: info@sunbrushmobil.comWeb: https://www.sunbrushmobil.comPress Contact:Krampitz CommunicationsDillenburger Straße 8551105 KölnGermanyTel. +49 (0) 221 912 49949Mail: contact@pr-krampitz.deWeb: https://www.pr-krampitz.de/