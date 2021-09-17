Heat networks: Making the cost effective transition to net zero

The challenge of cost effectively transitioning new and existing heat networks to net zero will be discussed by Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy, at the Housing Forum's Fit for the Future national conference on 20 October 2021.

In a presentation titled 'How to meet your decarbonisation goals - a heat network-led approach', Ian Allan will discuss proven strategies to improve carbon reduction performance on both existing and new heat networks and how to mitigate risk in the transition to net zero.



"Heat networks are a proven and cost-effective method of reducing the carbon intensity of UK heating. There's huge potential to replace fossil fuels with sustainable alternatives, such as heat pumps, waste heat and eventually green hydrogen and to maximise lifetime operational performance. But how can we best meet the triple challenge of providing affordable, reliable, sustainable heat?"His conference presentation will cover:• Design, build and operate principles for greener new build• Optimising performance and efficiency for sustained improvement on existing and new networks• Effective early customer engagement and service excellence• How to mitigate higher green material building costs• New procurement strategies for decarbonising heat networks