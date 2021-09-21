S-5! Presents at METALCON Sponsors New Solar Education Center & Launches its WindClamp2X

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - Sept 21, 2021) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions, presents several sessions at METALCON in Tampa from Oct. 6-8, providing opportunities for attendees to earn continuing education credits.



Solar is a rapidly growing energy sector in the U.S. and globally. This increased focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has brought attention to the pairing of solar and metal roofing. Business owners, designers, contractors, EPCs, solar developers and installers interested in learning more about the benefits of solar and metal roofing can attend a variety of educational sessions at the new Solar Education Center sponsored by S-5!One of the featured panel presentations, Metal Takes on Solar - A Metal Roofers Perspective on Solar Installations,―moderated by LeeAnn Slattery, sales support manager of ATAS International and market development chair for the Metal Construction Association (MCA)― is based on a newly released MCA report, Metal Roofing & Solar PV Systems and takes place on Oct. 7.S-5!'s Founder and CEO, Rob Haddock presents the fundamentals of Understanding Metal Roofing: Parts I and II on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 beginning at 8.30 a.m. each day. Often billed as "Metal Roofing 101" and known as the best "crash course" available for all in-industry personnel, it includes technical information presented in a common-sense fashion that makes the art and science of metal roofing clear, concise and understandable. Contractors, sales people, architects, specifiers, roof consultants, engineers, building owners and maintenance staff will all benefit from attending.Attendees are invited to stop by S-5!'s booth #527 to see first-hand its award-winning WindClamp2X™, designed to increase wind resistance for standing seam metal roofs. These small aluminum clamps are placed over the roof's seam at designated intervals to prevent multiple modes of failure and provide a cost-compelling solutions for increasing wind resistance by up to three times. S-5!'s team will be on-hand to explain the features and benefits of this technology.And, don't forget to sign up for the Solar Trivia Games. Moderated by S-5!'s solar expert, Mark Gies, teams of three to five individuals can pre-register or join a team on the first morning of the games. Each day's winning team from Days #1 and #2 will win prizes before facing off on the final day for the grand prize."We are very excited to be so actively involved in METALCON this year," says Haddock. "It's the place to be if you are in the industry, and we are honored that our new WindClamp™ has been named a METALCON Top Product Award winner."About S-5!Since its first patent filing in 1991, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and exposed-fastened metal roofs, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.