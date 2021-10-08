Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown Module and Innovative Enteligent SolarFirst EV Charger to be Featured at Upcoming Conferences in Atlanta and Minneapolis

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteligent, a technology company dedicated to developing products for the renewable energy industry, will feature both its new Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown Device (RSD) with Optimization and their SolarFirst EV Quick Charger at next week's Solar & Storage Southeast Expo in Atlanta. Enteligent will also be showcasing their products at the Minnesota SEIA Gateway to Solar Conference in Minneapolis on October 18th & 19th.



Microprocessor controlled, the Enteligent NMax RSD delivers the highest possible amount of electricity from the solar panel to the inverter, shade or no shade. Installers can now get the most solar panel output for their customers without sacrificing cost, and installation is simple with plug and play SunSpec™ RSD Certification."We've received tremendous interest in our RSD offering - the Enteligent NMax panel-level power optimization module, and we want to show people what we have lined up next," said Sean Burke, CEO of Enteligent. "Interest in electric vehicles to reduce carbon exhaust emissions continues to gain momentum, as evidenced by Ford's and GM's recent announcements and President Biden's initiatives - but the practical questions of how we are going to cleanly charge these vehicles remain. A typical EV requires about 4,000 Kilowatts of electricity per year. When this electricity is generated by traditional powerplants, that equates to over 3,000 pounds of CO2 for each vehicle annually. The green answer is to generate electricity for EVs directly from solar and to have these chargers conveniently available wherever cars are parked during the day."This EV charger is unique in that it allows at-home, at-work and at-store charging powered directly by existing solar panels, and can also be powered simultaneously by the AC grid to provide peace-of-mind charge-continuity. The Enteligent SolarFirst EV charger is up to three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers and delivers at a fraction of the cost of dedicated DC chargers.Enteligent will be displaying both products at booth #222 at next week's Atlanta expo, and at the Minnesota conference the following week where CEO Sean Burke will be a panelist participant. The Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown Device with Optimization is currently available, and the SolarFirst is expected to ship in mid-2022.ABOUT ENTELIGENT: Dedicated to maximizing the output of solar rooftop systems, Enteligent's products minimize the conversion losses and other inefficiencies that lead to loss of up to 25 percent of solar rooftop electrical generation. Our innovative Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown Device with Optimization is the highest-performing, most reliable and safest Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) solution available in the market, providing additional PV panel power optimization at a cost comparable to RSD-only solutions. By harnessing more solar electricity for homeowners, we lower the effective cost, shorten its payback period and accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar. Learn more at www.enteligent.com.