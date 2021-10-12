Tigo Energy to Present Solutions for Greater Solar Generation, Monitoring, and Safety at Intersolar South America

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that the Company will exhibit its latest products at Intersolar South America (São Paulo, Brazil). Tigo representatives will showcase all of its TS4 Flex MLPE devices, including the recently introduced TS4-A-2F and the Tigo Energy Intelligence software platform. Together, these Tigo products are the most cost effective and advanced solution for optimization and module-level monitoring for solar projects from small to large-scale.



Tigo Energy led solar innovation with its TS4 Flex MLPE, providing customers the flexibility to solve common problems in Brazil such as shading, multiple orientations, and system expansion with modules of different power for solar installations. Over the past year, Tigo released key updates and innovations to its Flex MLPE product line in an effort to address the demand for high-power solar modules and energy projects that call for a diversified set of fire safety features, monitoring, management, and power optimization features."The technology of the Tigo optimizers brings new features to the photovoltaic modules making it simple to solve the challenges of implementing solar projects of many different sizes," said Antônio Carlos, head of engineering at Treesol Company. "Tigo optimizers provide ease and speed of assembly, as well as high-tech and ‘democratic' equipment. The optimizers can be used with modules and inverters from nearly every manufacturer, provide safety for the integrator and for the customer, and offer a unique monitoring system. The Tigo technical and support teams in Brazil also deliver the highest level of service and have helped us tremendously in our projects with their optimizers."The Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a comprehensive digital platform, is designed to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. Tigo EI delivers the tools to decrease operation and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for installers and customers. Additionally, the solution simplifies the commissioning process by providing greater system visibility and information to end installers and EPC companies."With its reach into Brazil Tigo MLPE technology is now truly a global solution, and the market possibilities are huge because these products don't require installers to rework the installation process," said Manoel Monteiro, LATAM representative sales manager at Tigo Energy. "The combination of Tigo optimizers with our new EI monitoring platform is the ideal solution for higher energy production and cost reduction, leading to increased earnings and better ROI for our customers."To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, please visit Tigo Energy at Intersolar South America (Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Pavilion A2, Booth 30) from October 18-20, 2021.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.