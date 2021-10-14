Soltec Power Holdings signs a framework agreement with Acciona Energía

• The framework agreement, which will apply for three years, contemplates Soltec as a supplier of solar trackers, strengthening the strategic relationship between Soltec and Acciona Energía. • Both companies have already signed a first project for the supply of solar trackers in Cuenca, with an installed capacity of 50 MW. • The project will feature the innovation of SF7 trackers with bifacial modules, which stand out for their adaptability to the land and weather conditions.

Madrid, October 15th, 2021 - Soltec Power Holdings announced today the signing of a framework agreement with Acciona Energía under which the firm will supply solar trackers for different projects Acciona. The agreement, with a length of three years, will contribute to strengthen the strategic relationship between Soltec and Acciona Energía.



More Headlines Articles

As part of the agreement, Soltec has announced the signing of a first contract for the supply of solar trackers for the development of a photovoltaic park in the province of Cuenca (Spain). The project will have a capacity of 50 MW and the supply is expected to begin in the year 2021.The solar park will supply energy to around 14,000 homes, avoiding the emission of 90,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.Regarding the technology used, this solar plant will be equipped with bifacial polycrystalline technology (Soltec's SF7 Bifacial tracker), which allows the panels to absorb direct and indirect radiation on both sides. The SF7 Bifacial tracker is one of Soltec's trackers with the most advanced technology, which stands out for its adaptability to the field and weather conditions.According to Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings, "Acciona Energía is a strategic client for us, with whom we look forward to continuing to collaborate in the future. We are very grateful for their trust and confidence on us for such an exciting project in Spain."With this project, Soltec continues to strengthen its operational backlog. According to the data at the end of the first half of the year, Soltec had a backlog of €363 million, and a pipeline valued at €2,906 million.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia (Spain), the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,207 people. Ever since its creation and until the first semester of 2021, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 9.3 GW of installed capacity. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28th , 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.