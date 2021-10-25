WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), a leader in the production of renewable energy events for nearly 20 years, is hosting the ACORE Grid Forum to explore strategies to unlock America's clean energy potential. Join us virtually on November 3-4 to hear firsthand from pertinent stakeholders who will examine the roles of infrastructure legislation, administrative orders and actions, regional and state developments, and private sector strategies on the path to a carbon-free grid.



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:• U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, Chair, House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis• Mark C. Christie, Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission• Kelly Speakes-Backman, Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of EnergyFEATURED TOPICS:• The Sustainable Infrastructure Plan: Will it Unlock America's Clean Energy Potential?• Industry Priorities for Building Renewable Infrastructure• Integrating DERs, Hybrids and Storage Across Power Markets• Possible Outcomes from FERC's ANOPR and Federal-State Joint Task Force on Electric Transmission• Expanding Wholesale Markets: What's Next in the West and Southeast?• Centering Environmental Justice in the 21st Century Grid• Realizing an Emissions-Free Grid: Clean Firm Power and Leading-Edge TechnologiesThe ACORE Grid Forum will feature interactive panels and keynote addresses, live networking breaks, engaging discussion sessions, and virtual exhibiting on an easy-to-use digital event platform.To see the full list of confirmed speakers and panel discussion topics, https://acore.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=542428bff4cdba277a11b4ce7&id=f3415e3542&e=781f0950a1.WHEN:Wednesday, November 3, 2021 - Thursday, November 4, 2021