PowerMarket Selected by Solarize Albany to Bring Community Solar to its Residents and Small Businesses

This campaign is a collaboration with the Capital District Regional Planning Commission ("CDRPC"), Albany County, and the many local governments (cities, towns, and villages) within Albany County. With the success of this program, local municipalities will be awarded grant funding from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") as part of their Community Campaign for Community Solar.



"We are excited to roll out this community solar campaign in the Capital Region. As a volunteer group focused on bringing the benefits of clean energy to our community, we know that not everyone has the ability to install solar or that it can be financially difficult to ‘go green.' Community solar costs our residents and businesses nothing to join, provides them with guaranteed monthly savings on their electricity bills, and supports the development of clean and local energy. On top of all of that, through state incentives from NYSERDA, Albany County receives grant funds for this work. It's a win-win-win."- David Hochfelder, Director and Co-Founder, Solarize Albany and Professor at SUNY AlbanyPowerMarket has been awarded this opportunity based on its expertise in the New York community solar market and has ample capacity on its community solar projects to offer Albany County residents and businesses. Residents and local businesses can sign up and take part in a community solar project by simply going on PowerMarket's online marketplace, choosing a project, and providing basic information, utility details, and signing a subscriber agreement. It costs nothing to join or leave the project and because the panels are offsite, there is no additional cost or time needed to start supporting clean energy."Community solar has proven to be a no-brainer energy product where anyone can realize no risk savings every month, all the while supporting local, clean energy. We are excited to partner with Solarize Albany and local municipalities to bring this value to the community, especially low- and moderate-income residents and the organizations that support them. We expect this work to be impactful and we look forward to successfully working with communities throughout New York as we are with Albany." - Danielle Burns, Operations Director at PowerMarketPowerMarket has numerous community solar projects in the National Grid - NY utility territory. Albany residents and businesses who would like to join a community solar project can do so by signing up on PowerMarket's online marketplace and claiming a portion of a solar array. Municipalities that are running their own Solarize campaigns are welcome to contact PowerMarket at (800) 253-4333 or info@powermarket.io for more information or with any questions.