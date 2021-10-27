Green Energy for New York: Siemens Energy Will Connect Stateâ€™s First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm to the Grid

Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the United States. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, New York's first utility-scale offshore wind project, to the mainland. It's the first offshore wind project in the U.S. to use HVDC technology. The approximately 924 megawatts wind farm is developed by a joint venture between Danish clean energy company Ã˜rsted and US-based energy provider Eversource. Located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Long Island, Sunrise Wind will supply green energy to nearly 600,000 homes in New York State and support the state's goal to meet its 100 percent clean electricity by 2040 goal.



More Headlines Articles

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies, and the United States is its biggest market. With over 10,000 employees working in 84 locations throughout the U.S., the company is driving the energy transition with a portfolio of products, solutions and services that covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage that includes both conventional and renewable energy technology."To date, we have connected the offshore grid to the mainland 21 times, bringing more than 12 gigawatts of wind power to households in Europe. The fact that we are now able to proceed with our very first offshore HVDC grid connection project in the United States makes us proud," said Tim Holt, member of the Executive Board at Siemens Energy. "Carbon-neutrality goals will not be met without wide-scale deployment of renewable energy projects like Sunrise Wind. There will be many more wind projects like this in the U.S. and we are happy to do our part to help provide the country with sustainable power."Siemens Energy will deliver the HVDC system on a turnkey basis and provide onshore civil work in partnership with local companies. The HVDC system will enable the low-loss transport of the generated green energy from the wind farm to the mainland. It consists of two converter stations: The offshore converter station will collect the 66 kilovolts (kV) alternating current (AC) power generated by the wind turbines through an inter-array cable system and transform it to 320 kV DC for transmission through a 160 kilometers export cable to the onshore converter station, located at Holbrook on Long Island. The onshore station will convert the power back to AC to feed it into the distribution grid which will bring the energy to homes, industry, and other end users in New York. Aker Solutions is responsible for the platform consisting of a steel jacket substructure, and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment. Sunrise Wind will support the establishment of an enduring offshore wind supply chain in New York State. The onshore installation of the project's converter station will be carried out by local companies. The final deliveries are scheduled for second half of 2025.This press release and a press picture are available at www.siemensâ€‘energy.com/press.For further information on Siemens Energy Transmission, please see https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-transmission.html.For further information on high-voltage direct current technology, please see https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-transmission/portfolio/high-voltage-direct-current-transmission-solutions.html.Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy.Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around â‚¬27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.