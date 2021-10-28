Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 Educational Program to Deliver Forward-Looking Insights and Training to Solar + Storage Professionals

PORTLAND, Maine - October 28, 2021: Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today released the conference program for its 2022 event, to be held January 13-15 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.



"We're thrilled to offer the solar and storage community a comprehensive, actionable, and in-person learning experience to kick off the new year,'' said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "Young professionals and seasoned industry veterans alike will get the information they need to advance in ISNA/ESNA workshops and conference sessions led by trusted organizations like Solar Energy International and clean energy pioneers like Janice Lin."The solar + energy storage conference program was developed in partnership with Strategen, the former Energy Storage North America event producer. The 2022 educational sessions explore distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage, such as:â€¢ Vehicle-Grid Integration (VGI) - Strategies for Widespread Disseminationâ€¢ Successfully Modeling Grid-Scale Energy Storage in IRPsâ€¢ The Supply Chain Shuffle & Module Technology: Cost Trends 2022 and How Industry is Tackling the Pandemic, Tariffs, & Forced Laborâ€¢ Automation & Digitalization in Solar O&MIn addition, pre-conference workshops held on January 12 will provide attendees with hands-on learning. The full-day "NABCEP Technical Training" workshop focuses on renewable energy productsâ€”including structural solutions for solar on flat roofs and rapid shutdown and financial modelingâ€”and will provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) pre-approved to meet NABCEP recertification requirements. Other targeted workshop subjects include "Long-Duration Energy Storage (LDES): Due Diligence for Grid Planning & Product Development" and "Think Beyond the Grid! How Green Hydrogen Will Open Vast New Market Opportunities for Solar: Fundamentals, Applications & the Evolution of Green Hydrogen Hubs." The up-to-date workshop offerings and descriptions can be viewed here.Interested industry participants are encouraged to register today to take advantage of Early Bird pricing while it remains available. Purchase of a conference or workshop pass also includes access to 235+ exhibitors in the shared #isnaesna22 exhibit hall, as well as all keynote sessions, the Solar Games, and the Thursday Night Party.---About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, come together for the first time in January 2022 in Long Beach, California to advance our clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business.For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.