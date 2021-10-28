Powertis obtains 99 MW in the Colombian renewable auction
â€¢ This represents 12.5% of the total auctioned by the Colombian government. â€¢ The contracts have a term of 15 years and have the highest credit quality in the country.
October 28, 2021.- Powertis, a Spanish company dedicated to the development of solar photovoltaic projects that belongs to Soltec Power Holdings, has been awarded with 99 MW in Colombia as part of the renewable energy auction organized by the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy on October 26.
This is a milestone for the company as it contributes to increase the value of the company's portfolio in Colombia, a strategic country for the company's growth in Latin America.
According to Pablo OtÃn, CEO of Powertis: "We are very satisfied with the result of this auction. With this new step, we continue to strengthen the company's positioning and commitment in Colombia, which is one of the markets in which we are expanding our business. This milestone represents a great opportunity for growth and development both for us and for the country, which, after this energy auction, takes another step forward in the consolidation of the energy transition".
The 99 MW awarded represent 12.5% of the total auction. Thus, Powertis is among the eleven photovoltaic companies which were awarded with projects in the country.
About Powertis
Powertis is a company dedicated to the development of photovoltaic energy projects, with a presence in Spain, Italy, Brazil, Denmark, Colombia and the US. Founded in 2018, it belongs to the Soltec Power Holdings group and its mission is to develop solar energy with efficiency, excellence, respect for the environment, as well as ensuring the full integration of local communities, by creating jobs in development, structuring, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the plants.
