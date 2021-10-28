Solar Industry Reacts to Build Back Better Framework

WASHINGTON D.C. â€” Amid ongoing budget reconciliation negotiations in Congress, the White House released a Build Back Better framework today that includes significant investments in climate and clean energy policy priorities.



Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), on the White House proposal and the critical need to invest in our clean energy future:"The Build Back Better framework contains the most ambitious and transformational clean energy policies we've ever seen from Congress. Climate action cannot wait and it's time for lawmakers to pass policies that drive clean energy deployment. The plan, which allocates over 30% of the total price tag to climate and clean energy, is the right vehicle for lawmakers to act on."Solar is a job-creator, and the long-term tax incentives for solar, storage and domestic manufacturing will put us on a path to decarbonize the electric grid, reach the President's 2035 clean energy target, and create hundreds of thousands of quality career opportunities in every community. For the sake of our climate, the economy and American workers, the solar industry is urging Congress to come together and pass this momentous legislation as soon as possible."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.