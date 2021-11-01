EDP Renewables and NIPSCO Break Ground on 200-Megawatt Indiana Crossroads Solar Park

Chalmers, Indiana, November 1, 2021- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announces the start of construction of the 200-megawatt Indiana Crossroads Solar Park. The project is located in White County, Indiana, and is expected to become operational in 2022.



More Headlines Articles

Indiana Crossroads Solar Park was developed and will be constructed by EDPR NA, and upon completion of construction, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) will own the project, as outlined in a build-transfer agreement (BTA) executed by the companies. Indiana Crossroads Solar will disburse more than $1 million each year to landowners and farmers who have volunteered to participate in the project. Local governments will receive and more than $40 million in payments over the life of the project that can be used to improve infrastructure and essential services that area residents rely on. Hundreds of jobs will be hired for the solar park's construction, and several full-time, permanent jobs will be filled to maintain and operate the project."EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to construct the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which will bring jobs to the area, boost regional investments, and provide funding opportunities for local projects and initiatives," said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. "We are excited to expand our presence in White County, where more than a decade ago residents and local officials saw an opportunity in the energy transition and continue to reap the economic and environmental benefits afforded by renewable energy projects."Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is one of four projects EDPR NA and NIPSCO have collaborated on, previously executing BTAs for two wind farms in White County: the 302-MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102-MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is fully operational. EDPR NA and NIPSCO also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 204-MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, which is anticipated to be operational in 2023."We are proud to grow our partnership with experienced renewable energy developers like EDP Renewables," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. "This next project is another step in our shared goal of bringing more affordable and reliable energy to NIPSCO customers while supporting the local economies in our home state."EDP Renewables is the largest operator of wind energy in Indiana, with 1,200 MW of operational capacity. The addition of EDPR NA's Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, along with the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, which is under construction in Randolph County, will soon propel the company's renewable energy operational generation in Indiana to 1.6 gigawatts (GW), which is enough energy to annually power the equivalent of more than 410,000 average Indiana homes. With the inclusion of the three projects EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on through BTAs, EDPR NA has developed a total of approximately 2,200 MW of renewable energy projects in Indiana. EDP Renewables is committed to growing renewable energy in the Hoosier State and increasing the $2.8 billion already invested in Indiana.###About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 8,300 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,000 MW of renewable energy projects. With more than 800 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america.About EDP Renewables (EDPR)EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 17 international markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam).EDPR is committed to furthering social advances in terms of sustainability and integration. This is reflected by the inclusion of the company in the Bloomberg Gender Equality index and the fact that it has been certified as a Top Employer 2020 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Portugal and the United Kingdom), both of which recognize its employee-driven policies.Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.