NREL Supports Department of Energy Launch of the New Net Zero World Initiative at COP26 To Accelerate Global Energy System Decarbonization

Today at COP26, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry launched the Net Zero World Initiative together with ministers from Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Ukraine, leaders from Breakthrough Energy, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Global Energy Alliance for People and the Planet, and Lynne and Marc Benioff. Through Net Zero World, led by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Build Back Better World initiative, countries committed to raising their climate ambitions will work across U.S. government and DOE's national laboratories to create and implement highly tailored, actionable, technology roadmaps and investment strategies for key countries that will put global net zero within reach.



"The U.S. is committed to working with countries all over the globe to accelerate clean climate goals from ambition to action, and the Net Zero World Initiative is the latest example of our dedication," said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "With Net Zero World, our partnering nations will harness the power and expertise of the national laboratories, federal agencies, think tanks, businesses, and universities to develop tangible clean energy projects that meet their energy needs."At the launch event, Martin Keller, director of DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), highlighted the world-class analytic and technical support that will be available across the DOE national laboratories. He noted that:"NREL is deeply committed to supporting energy decarbonization in partner countries," Keller said. "NREL and the other DOE laboratories are ready to team with countries in tailoring and applying our state-of-the-art tools and data, testing and simulation facilities, technology, and markets expertise to assist countries with net-zero energy transitions."Net Zero World will harness expertise from DOE's national laboratories and federal agencies, partner countries, leaders in business and the philanthropic community, civil society, and international institutions to usher in clean energy transformations at national and subnational levels to achieve sustainable economic growth and protect our planet."Reducing emissions to net zero is an enormous global challenge that requires urgent action at every level," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the U.N. Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. "Cities, regions, and businesses are helping to lead the way, but so much more needs to happen—and faster. As the U.S. government joins forces with more partners worldwide, the Net Zero World Initiative will help accelerate the race to zero and create a greener, more sustainable future for all.""Nothing is more important than every company, country, and individual going net zero," said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce. "I'm very proud that Salesforce is net zero, renewable today and making more cuts to our emissions. I look forward to working with others to go net zero as well."Additional U.S. agencies participating in Net Zero World include the U.S. Department of State, which will provide energy and climate diplomacy expertise and funding, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), set to provide integration with development assistance, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, which will fund climate-related project preparation and partnership-building activities, and the Development Finance Corporation, which will provide investment and business partnership assistance.For more information on the Net Zero World Initiative, please visit our website at www.nrel.gov/netzeroworld or contact Caroline.Uriarte@nrel.gov and Travis.Lowder@nrel.gov.NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.