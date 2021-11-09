Noodoe EV Raises The Bar for Ease of Car Charging - 1-2-3 Process, “Scan, Pay & Charge” Requires Only A Smartphone

Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has raised the bar for ease of use charging an electric vehicle with a "Scan, Pay and Charge" process that requires no accounts, RFID cards or special apps.



"Noodoe EV is the simplest way to charge up your EV," says Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. "Our process is 1-2-3; scan, pay and charge. Anyone with an iPhone or Android smartphone can do it. Noodoe has made EV charging super user friendly."There is no need for a membership card; your phone IS your membership card. There is no need to open an account; your Visa, MasterCard, or Apple Pay IS your account. Anyone can drive up to a Noodoe charging station and start using it.The experience starts with holding your phone in front of the display of the Noodoe EV charging station. A user's smartphone will immediately display charging rates for that particular location. Users are then prompted for their preferred payment method. The station will then start the charging process. When the vehicle is fully charged, Noodoe EV OS sends users text notifications. When the users unplug the charger connector from the vehicle, Noodoe EV OS sends a digital receipt to the drivers' phone - everything is paperless.To make Noodoe's charging experience even better, there's also an easy to download Noodoe App available on Google Play and the Apple Store. The Noodoe App remembers payment preferences, keeps a record of charging sessions, assists with finding available charging stations and sends notifications when charging has completed.About Noodoe Inc.To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything - 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.