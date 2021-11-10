Centrica supports Affinity Water to harness the power of the sun to reach Net Zero

The water supplier has commissioned Centrica Business Solutions to carry out these works, which are progressing and are due to be completed in early 2022.



It is one of two solar projects being developed by Affinity Water ahead of an expansion to the programme, which will generate a total of 23.5 MWh per annum of clean and renewable energy and save 75,011 tCO2e over a 20-year asset life.This is a first small step which will form a key pillar of Affinity Water's ambitious Plan for Net Zero. Further phases will deliver installations of solar energy, along with the introduction of wind power and battery storage solutions across the company's sites and the transition of their fleet to Electric Vehicles.By 2030 the company will generate 10% of their baseload energy usage from its own renewable energy generation assets like solar, wind or hydrogen and thereby reducing reliance on the National Grid.Graham Deans, Head of Estates and Facilities at Affinity Water said, "We're pleased to take this important first step to develop our renewables portfolio as we continue to play our part and realise our Plan for Net Zero operational emissions by 2030 and improving energy efficiency. In working with Centrica Business Solutions we have the expertise on board to deliver and I'm looking forward to progressing the next phases of our plan in the months and years ahead."Tackling climate change and reaching Net Zero is one of the biggest challenges the world faces and our customers and stakeholders are looking to us to see what we are doing to achieve it."Graham Phillips, Head of Solar at Centrica Business Solutions, said, "There is increased scrutiny on all businesses to be putting in place measures that help reduce their emissions. Water companies have diverse estates which lend themselves to solar developments that can be implemented without any impact on day-to-day operations."Affinity Water has an ambitious plan to be Net Zero by 2030 and Centrica Business Solutions is delighted to be playing our part in that journey."Project Fact File• Project forms part of the UK's largest water-only supplier's plans to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2030 as part of the company's Plan for Net Zero• No of solar panels to be installed - 1820• The 992kWp solar ground mount panel installations will generate 16% of the energy used by Chertsey water treatment works (948 MWh)• That's enough electricity to power around 250 UK households per year. Based on the average UK household consumes 3,760 kWh per year.• The solar energy produced will prevent the equivalent of the annual carbon emissions of 95 family cars (based on 12,000 miles travelled annually)• The PV array at Chertsey WTW will save around 220 tonnes of carbon annually