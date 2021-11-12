Soltec builds first Solarfighter photovoltaic plant in Murcia

Murcia, November 12, 2021.- Soltec announced the construction of its first Solarfighter photovoltaic distributed generation plant, which is located in Los Martínez del Puerto (Region of Murcia) and has an installed power of 5 MW.



The plant covers an extension of about 9 hectares where 174 SF7 solar trackers and around 10,440 modules will be installed. Project proceedings were managed by the Investment Acceleration Unit of the Regional Development Agency of Murcia (INFO).Solarfighter, launched onto the marketplace on March 2021, is the first complete kit comprising both the product and a comprehensive service for commissioning of photovoltaic distributed generation projects of up to 12 MW. This kit, in addition to including all equipment needed for installation, maintenance, terrain adaptability and resistance to adverse weather conditions, features SF7 solar trackers and photovoltaic modules. SF7 is the best performing tracker, with an output 5% higher than traditional trackers and enhanced terrain adaptability.Solarfighter also includes plant installation and maintenance services provided by certified Soltec installers, as well as customer service and product warranty offered directly by the manufacturer. Soltec provides specialized care in every country where its products are marketed, in addition to offering a quick supply service.According to Raul Morales, CEO at Soltec Power Holdings: "For Soltec, this plant is a major step towards entering the distributed generation market. We believe that, together with large solar power plants, distributed generation will play a key role in the future of renewable energies and in the transition to cleaner power sources. Both the Spanish Government and the European Union support this type of photovoltaic power generation initiatives with the aim to complement other power sources. Soltec's commitment to this distributed generation plant marks an important business development milestone for our company in this field".Click on the following link to watch the video: https://youtu.be/2zW9bb_4b-sAbout Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading company specialized in integrated photovoltaic solar energy solutions, focusing on solar tracking systems and strongly committed to innovation.Soltec Power Holdings, with headquarters in Murcia (Spain), was created in 2004 and operates in a variety of world areas, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,207 people. Ever since its creation and until late 2021, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 8.6 GW of installed capacity in the first quarter of 2021. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.