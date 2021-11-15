President Biden Signs Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Statement From Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy:
"Enactment today of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts in motion critical upgrades to our nation's antiquated electric transmission infrastructure, an essential component of achieving a modern and decarbonized grid. We now urge Congress to swiftly pass the Build Back Better Act, which will spur much-needed investment in renewable energy, energy storage, and advanced grid technologies through a stable, predictable, and long-term clean energy tax platform. Together, these two pieces of legislation represent an unprecedented national commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition and credibly addressing the climate challenge."
