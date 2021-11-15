President Biden Signs Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Visit http://www.acore.org for further information

Statement From Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy:

11/15/21, 01:31 PM | Other Energy Topics

"Enactment today of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts in motion critical upgrades to our nation's antiquated electric transmission infrastructure, an essential component of achieving a modern and decarbonized grid. We now urge Congress to swiftly pass the Build Back Better Act, which will spur much-needed investment in renewable energy, energy storage, and advanced grid technologies through a stable, predictable, and long-term clean energy tax platform. Together, these two pieces of legislation represent an unprecedented national commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition and credibly addressing the climate challenge."



###


About ACORE:
For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.





11/15/21, 01:31 PM | Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

QuickBOLT has always believed solar mounting could be easier. How do they work toward that belief?

QuickBOLT has always believed solar mounting could be easier. How do they work toward that belief?

They have been changing the game for 10 years with their original Top Mount line for Asphalt Shingle roofs, and by now supplying one of the widest ranges of solar mounts in North America. From their patented products, to the custom production services they offer, QuickBOLT has been working with solar installers for nearly a decade to make solar installations easier than ever before.
More Products
Feature Your Product