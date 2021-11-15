Russelectric Announces Don Bachman as New Head of Strategy

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces the appointment of Don Bachman as Head of Strategy for Russelectric, A Siemens Business. In this newly created role, Don Bachman will focus on the creation and execution of key strategic initiatives around the company's overall business plans as well as the broader Siemens' solutions.



"Don Bachman comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the critical power market, with 35+ years of industry experience," said Jason Martin, Head of Russelectric, A Siemens Business. "During his career, he's excelled in Sales, Marketing, Product Management, Business Development and overall General Management roles. I am very excited to see what Don and all of us will create together."Throughout his career, Don has been involved with professional associations like ASHE, Data Center User's Group, and 7x24 Exchange as well as educational institutions like Rutgers University, School of Engineering. As a current Board Member to both 7x24 Exchange and Rutgers, Don is actively involved in collaboration of industry technology and research as well as alignment of engineering student development to mission critical industry careers.Among his roles at Russelectric, Don Bachman will be a new member of the Senior Leadership Team reporting to the Head of Russelectric, A Siemens Business. He will also work closely with the Siemens Electrical Products North America Leadership team and subsequent team members in Hingham, Broken Arrow and at Headquarters in Peachtree Corners, GA.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About Siemens CorporationSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.