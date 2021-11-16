Natural Power achieves Carbon Neutral Plus status

Stephen Trotter, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "With all eyes on Glasgow as the world's leaders meet for COP26, there's never been more focus on what governments, companies and people must do to reduce their effect on our world and address the climate crisis.



"We're rightly proud of the work we do helping our clients to create a world powered by renewable energy, but in doing so we also need to be mindful of our own carbon footprint."Natural Power has its own internal environmental committee, Green Space, which not only calculated the whole company's carbon footprint for 2019 and 2020, but has had this verified by an external auditor, Carbon Footprint.Having established the data, Natural Power has carefully selected and purchased offsets for its entire carbon footprint for 2019 and 2020. As an international renewable energy business, having worked on projects in more than 60 countries and with ambitions to expand support for customer internationally, Natural Power carefully selected and purchased offsets from projects in Europe (UK), Africa (Kenya), Asia (India) and the Americas (Brazil and Aruba). Each of these is verified to the highest standards, such as Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), to guarantee the emissions reductions.Stephen Trotter continues: "Recognising how passionate our people are about the environment, and with sustainability at the core of our business, we've decided to go further. Not only have we offset our carbon footprint from 2019 and 2020, but we've chosen to double our efforts by purchasing twice as many offsets. We've split these between investment in renewable energy projects and in planting and reforestation projects."As the business continues to grow, it will deliver upon a certified carbon reduction plan with the aim to continue reducing emissions and become a net zero organisation in 2023. Through Green Space, which works internationally across the business, Natural Power will continue to work hard on understanding the impact its operations have on the environment and develop a carbon reduction plan to continuously improve the sustainability of the way it conducts its business.