PV*SOL premium 2022 with significantly improved performance, PAN file import and new climate data sources

PV*SOL premium is a dynamic simulation program with 3D visualization and detailed shading analysis for the design and simulation of photovoltaic systems.



In the program version 2022 released in November, 64-bit architecture is now also supported. PV*SOL premium can of course still run on 32-bit systems. In addition, the additional outsourcing of different program parts in independent processes ensures better performance and more stability.With the integration of the current version of the climate data provider Meteonorm 8, global, high-quality climate data are now also available for the period 1996-2015.Another feature long awaited by our customers is now available with the PAN file import. Module data can be read directly into the database via text files in *.pan format.The project report has been further improved. In addition to your own graphics or photos, you can now add any diagrams from the diagram editor (time series, carpet plot and characteristic curve diagrams) to the project report.For the first time, new climate data sources are available in PV*SOL with PVGIS and Solcast. Both data sources provide high-quality TMY data sets, i.e. typical meteorological years, which have a very special statistical significance and quality.With PV*SOL premium 2022 it is also possible to generate SolarEdge configurations automatically. With a single push of a button, suitable configurations with SolarEdge power optimizers and inverters can be found.Further innovations in PV*SOL premium 2022:• Import of PVGIS horizon lines• New providers for maps in the 3D map import tool• Dialog for reporting program malfunctionsAbout Valentin SoftwareValentin Software GmbH has been in business for over 30 years. With the PV*SOL, T*SOL and GeoT*SOL brands for dynamic simulation, design, yield and profitability forecasts for photovoltaic, solar thermal and heat pump systems, the Berlin-based software company has made a name for itself as a world leading provider of innovative design software for sustainable energy supply. Its customers include engineers, system designers, architects, installers and building technicians, as well as manufacturing companies in the field of electrical, heating and building technology.