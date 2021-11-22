EXERGY INKS NEW DEAL FOR A WASTE HEAT RECOVERY PROJECT IN CHINA

Olgiate Olona, November 22, 2021 - EXERGY INTERNATIONAL, a leading provider of new-generation Organic Rankine Cycle power plants, has been awarded - through its parent company Nanjing TICA Thermal Technology - a new contract for the development of a 5.8 MWe Waste Heat Recovery project in China. The final customer is Jiangyin Xingjia New Material Co., a company engaged in the chemical industry, manufacturing PTA, polyester fiber, polyester film, synthetic resin.



EXERGY's contract includes the engineering and supply of two ORC units, 2.9 MWe each, that will be part of the new customer's investment in a greenfield PET production facility located in Jiangyin, in the Jiangsu Province. The Waste Heat Recovery system will exploit the exhausted low-pressure steam, generated from the PET manufacturing process, to feed an efficient ORC cycle utilizing the Radial Outflow Turbine technology and a non-flammable refrigerant as working fluid.The project will be completed by the end of 2022 and once in operation it will produce a total of 5.8 MW of clean electricity and help save the emission of approximately 17,000 tons of CO2 and the consumption of 8,500 toe per year.Dario Puglisi, CEO of EXERGY INTERNATIONAL comments: "We are very pleased to have been awarded this new project in China thanks to the excellent work done in synergy with our parent company Nanjing TICA Thermal. We see a huge potential of application for Waste Heat Recovery in China, where this technology can represent a market-ready, proven and economically viable solution to reduce carbon and energy intensity of the industrial sector in the short term, and help China hit its ambitious climate pledges. This is a new reference in the petrochemical application in the country and we have several additional projects under discussion. We foresee a further development and consolidation of our presence in this market segment in China and overall Asian Region in the coming years".EXERGY is the developer and manufacturer of Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems with the pioneering Radial Outflow Turbine technology. EXERGY's proprietary technologies, covered by a number of patents, allow for highly efficient energy production via the exploitation of heat sources from geothermal, waste heat from industry, biomass and concentrated solar power. EXERGY portfolio counts more than 470 MWe and the second largest geothermal binary fleet worldwide. EXERGY is a part of Chinese TICA Group, a leading integrated system and service provider in HVAC. From the headquarters in the north of Italy (Milan), EXERGY export and implement its technology worldwide with a particular focus on high growth potential markets. Website: http://exergy-orc.com/