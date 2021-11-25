ENERGY TALK | GREEN HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENTS IN CENTRAL ASIA
FREE REGISTATION https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DF7jfpRzQeaobNDCuwc10Q DATE & TIME: December 9, 09:30 - 11:00 GMT
It is evident that green hydrogen can play a prominent role in the energy transition. It is also a powerful bet for solving renewables' intermittency problem, which is a pressing issue in emerging markets.
How quickly can green hydrogen gain traction in Central Asia?
During the Energy Talk, we will present some of the promising green hydrogen projects across the region and will discuss the opportunities these lucrative markets present.
AMONG CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:
• Askhat Bekenov, Industry Executive, Energy, Sustainable Development, Kazakh Invest
• Jannat Salimova-Tekay, Partner, Unicase Law Firm
• Dan Feldman, Partner and Global Co-Lead, Energy Innovation, Shearman & Sterling
• Pavel Tereshchenko, Head of Research, Invest In Network
You can learn more on the event's official website: https://www.investinnet.com/energy-talks/ or contact the organisers: info@investinnet.com
Featured Product
OMNISTAR GAS ANALYZER - Fast accurate analysis from % to sub-ppm in a compact, turnkey benchtop system.
The Pfeiffer Vacuum OmniStar benchtop analysis system offers you a compact footprint, powerful software and Ethernet connectivity. It's the optimum solution for many real-time gas analysis applications. With the OmniStar, Pfeiffer Vacuum offers you a complete solution for gas analysis, in chemical processes, semiconductor industry, metallurgy, fermentation, catalysis, laser technology and environmental analysis. The turnkey OmniStar gas analysis system consists of heated, temperature-regulated gas inlet system, Quadrupole mass spectrometer, a dry diaphragm vacuum pump and HiPace turbopump. Unlike competing methods such as FTIR, OmniStar is suitable for qualitative and quantitative analysis of most gases.