ENERGY TALK | GREEN HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENTS IN CENTRAL ASIA

It is evident that green hydrogen can play a prominent role in the energy transition. It is also a powerful bet for solving renewables' intermittency problem, which is a pressing issue in emerging markets.



More Headlines Articles

How quickly can green hydrogen gain traction in Central Asia?During the Energy Talk, we will present some of the promising green hydrogen projects across the region and will discuss the opportunities these lucrative markets present.AMONG CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:• Askhat Bekenov, Industry Executive, Energy, Sustainable Development, Kazakh Invest• Jannat Salimova-Tekay, Partner, Unicase Law Firm• Dan Feldman, Partner and Global Co-Lead, Energy Innovation, Shearman & Sterling• Pavel Tereshchenko, Head of Research, Invest In NetworkYou can learn more on the event's official website: https://www.investinnet.com/energy-talks/ or contact the organisers: info@investinnet.com