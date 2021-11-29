Call for Abstracts for the International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES 2022)

EUROSOLAR organises the International Conference on Renewable Energy Storage (IRES) every year. The conference highlights the current state of research and the social, political and legal framework conditions of energy storage technologies. Speakers on storage and renewable energies are cordially invited to give presentations themselves or to participate in the poster exhibition with their own poster. For this purpose you can take part in the Call for Abstracts. Abstracts can be submitted at https://www.conftool.pro/ires2022/. The Call for Abstracts ends on 31 March 2022. Your abstract will then be evaluated by our scientific committee and submitted to the conference. Are you interested in attending the conference or presenting a poster? Then apply with the Call for Abstracts.

You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 2022 conference via our submission platform https://www.conftool.pro/ires2022/ until March 31, 2022 for oral and poster presentations. All abstracts will be reviewed and responded to by April 30, 2022. Full papers and presentations can be submitted until September 2, 2022 for the IRES 2022 conference proceedings, with possibility to be fully refereed and published in EUROSOLAR's scientific open access journal, published through AtlantisPress.



More Headlines Articles

The European Association for Renewable Energy EUROSOLAR holds its 16th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES 2022) on September 20-22, 2022 as a hybrid event with both physical attendance option at Messe Duesseldorf and online via live streaming.IRES is the world's largest refereed science and technology conference in storage and related systems for renewable energy, providing a comprehensive scientific treatment of energy storage technologies and systems. The conference program encompasses all storage systems in their context, and welcomes case studies, applications, country scenarios, trend analyses, and barriers to be overcome for the transition process. While the IRES will cover again the full range of topics, this years special focus also emphasizes the decarbonisation of industrial processes by the use of renewable energy storage and related systems.The conference is accompanied by Europe's largest B2B exhibition on energy storage and decarbonised industries. The colocation of the conference and the exhibition in one venue provides an ideal opportunity for scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors, policymakers and students to meet. Access to all parts of the conference, the exhibition as well as to the networking events is included in the registration fee for oral and poster presenters.Further information and abstract submission at www.IRES22.org