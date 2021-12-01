ACEINNA Launches High Power Current Sensor

ACEINNA today announced the high current Â±65 Amp MCx1101 Current Sensor, the industry's most accurate and highest bandwidth current sensor. Designed for WBG (wideband gap) applications, and available in 3.3- and 5-Volt versions, this highly accurate, wide bandwidth AMR-based (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive) current sensor is ideal for a wide range of next generation power systems and applications. Units are now available for sampling and volume shipments.



The MCx11-1's fast response and high bandwidth is ideal for fast switching SiC and GaN based power stages and enables power system designers to make use of the higher speeds and smaller components enabled by wide band-gap switches. Output step response time is just 0.3us. The MCx1101 also provides an integrated over current detection flag to help implement the OCD (Over Current Detection) required in modern power systems. Over current detection response time is a fast 0.2us."ACEINNA's MCx1101 current sensors are fully integrated, bi-directional and provide much higher DC and AC accuracy and dynamic range compared with alternative solutions," says Teoman Ustun, VP of Marketing, ACEINNA. "For example, the new Â±65 Amp versions have a typical accuracy of Â±3%. This new current sensor utilizes an industry standard SOIC-16 package with a low impedance (0.9 milli-ohm) current path and are UL/IEC/EN60950-1 certified for isolated applications."This new current sensor delivers a unique combination of high accuracy, 1.5MHz signal bandwidth with industry benchmark phase shift vs. frequency, fast output step response and 4.8kV isolation making them ideal for current sensing in fast current control loops and protection for high performance power supplies, inverters, and motor control applications.In addition to the new Â±65Amp version, ACEINNA's current sensor family includes Â±50, Â±20, and Â±5 Amp ranges, and is offered in both fixed gain (MCA1101) and ratiometric gain (MCR1101) versions.All About AMRAMR (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive) technology has significant advantages vs. other approaches such as Hall, CT (current transformer), and shunt resistors. Compared to Hall-based current sensors, AMR provides significantly higher bandwidth and dynamic range; Compared with CT's, AMR offers reduced size and cost, as well as response to dc; in comparison with a shunt resistor, AMR provides a fully integrated solution, eliminating the external amplifier and related circuitry required for high voltage isolation, which is a significant challenge at high frequencies. In addition, shunt resistors require enough IR drop to achieve accuracy goals at the low end of the current range, which often means they are dissipating undesirable levels of power at nominal currents. By contrast, the AMR device only measures the magnetic field generated by the current, so the I2R losses can be minimized.For additional technical details, the ACEINNA MCA1101 and MCR1101 Current Sensor data sheet is available at https://www.aceinna.com/current-sensors.Order the part from Mouser at https://www.mouser.com/new/aceinna/aceinna-mca1101-sensor-ics