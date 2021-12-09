ACORE Statement on the Biden Administration’s Federal Sustainability Executive Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that directs the federal government to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the plan:



More Headlines Articles

"President Biden's executive action reflects the strong commitment from the top to accelerate the clean energy transition and responsibly tackle the climate crisis. This directive will help catalyze the development of thousands of megawatts of new pollution-free power, leading to a cleaner grid and more good-paying jobs for American workers. The scale of its impact will be enhanced through passage of the Build Back Better Act, which includes the long-term clean energy tax platform we know we are going to need to achieve our climate objectives. Climate action must be taken across the board to be effective, and we urge Congress to move quickly to deliver the clean energy future that Americans want and scientists say we need."###About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.