altE Announces 11th Annual Solar Installer Conference

Boxborough, Massachusetts (January 10, 2022) - altE Store, a Massachusetts- based distributor of solar energy products and systems, announced its 11th annual Solar Installer Conference taking place January 24-28, 2022. Like the previous year's Conference, this year's event will take place virtually (100% online) - but in a greatly expanded format with twice as many free webinar sessions and more opportunities to earn NABCEP Continuing Education Credits and win giveaway prize raffles.



"After a decade of providing substantive, informative solar installer conferences with a record number of attendees last year, we are excited to announce our 11th annual solar dealer conference," said altE CEO Sascha Deri. "The altE Solar Installer Conference provides attendees an unparalleled learning and networking value with technical workshops, NABCEP accredited training, networking opportunities, and highly personal interactions with solar and renewable energy product manufacturers."The Conference schedule January 24-27 features 24 free webinar presentations from OutBack Power, Sol-Ark, MidNite Solar, Victron Energy, IronRidge, and many other solar and storage companies, followed by end-of-day open networking sessions during which giveaway prizes will be awarded via raffle to those who registered for and attended the day's sessions live.The Conference closes Friday, January 28 with an optional $99 5-hour "Energy Storage, PV, and the 2020 NEC" course. The course, taught by IREC Certified Master Trainer and SNEC Online Trainer of the Decade Sean White, provides 5 NABCEP credits upon completion.The 2022 altE Virtual Solar Conference is a great opportunity for solar and battery storage installation professionals to hear from the industry's leading manufacturers about the newest products and advancements and earn NABCEP Continuing Education Credits by attending their live webinar presentations. Tech-savvy homeowners planning DIY solar power systems are also encouraged to attend, though no introductory material will be covered during the Conference.To learn more - including details about the sessions and speakers - visit the altE 2022 Virtual Solar Conference website. To register for the free portion of the Conference, the $99 course, or both, visit the Conference registration page at https://bit.ly/2022-solar-conference.About altE StoreFounded in 1999, altE, Inc. has catered to customers on every continent on the globe. altE fulfills its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost-competitive, high-quality renewable energy products and educational services to a broad spectrum of the public, wholesalers, and professional solar installers.altE's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.altestore.com or call toll-free (877) 878-4060.