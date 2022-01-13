Full Tilt by BCI Compatible with First Solar’s Series 6 and Series 6 Plus Thin Film Solar Modules

The Series 6 and Series 6 Plus PV modules not only set new standards for module energy (up to 8% more energy per watt compared to conventional crystalline silicon) they are also manufactured with a carbon footprint that is 2.5x lower and a water footprint that is 3x lower than mono crystalline panels on a life cycle basis.

Full Tilt by BCI, which successfully launched its turnkey fixed tilt racking system in the spring of this year, is pleased to announce future projects will include use of First Solar's American-designed Series 6 and Series 6 Plus high power photovoltaic (PV) thin film modules.



The Series 6 and Series 6 Plus PV modules not only set new standards for module energy (up to 8% more energy per watt compared to conventional crystalline silicon) they are also manufactured with a carbon footprint that is 2.5x lower and a water footprint that is 3x lower than mono crystalline panels on a life cycle basis.The exciting part for installers is that First Solar's Series 6 and Series 6 Plus modules utilize an innovative under-mount frame system featuring SpeedSlots. These slots enable fast installation times, with the lowest mounting hardware costs of any PV module on the market."We look forward to working with First Solar, as the SpeedSlot technology in the Series 6 modules, combined with the use of the ARaymond PowAR Wedge on Full Tilt system will result in lightning-fast installations times for EPCs," says Chris Bartley, VP Business Development at Full Tilt. "The two technologies applied together are going to help considerably reduce installation costs on our customers.""We are very excited to be working on future projects with BCI and ARaymond because the Full Tilt racking system complements our SpeedSlot technology," says Evan Nichols, mechanical balance of systems Manager at First Solar, "We expect Full Tilt to become one of the fastest growing fixed tilt structures in the industry. As solar mounting structures continue to evolve, we believe that these ‘snap-together' technologies represent the future of solar deployment."The Full Tilt pilot project will be complete by Q4- 2021, and complete time studies on installation and erection will be released at that time.