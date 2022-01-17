Digital twin technology applied to Hexicon’s floating twin turbine

Akselos' advanced simulation digital twin technology is being applied to a new distinctive floating offshore wind twin turbine demonstrator, TwinWind, off the coast of Norway.



The digital twin technology will be applied to Hexicon's floating foundation - a Stockholm based company developing floating offshore wind farms and designing twin turbine floating wind power platforms. Akselos will provide performance insights that can be used to make the structure more efficient in deeper waters with faster wind speeds.It is expected that Akselos' results will allow advanced optimisation of the floating structure, leading to reductions in weight and construction cost before Hexicon further commercialises their asset at a greater scale in the future.Earlier in 2021, Akselos announced a distributor deal with Worley, a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors. Worley will market, license and distribute Akselos' predictive digital twin technology to companies across the world in a range of industries. This most recent deal sees Worley distribute Akselos' technology to Hexicon.Michiel van Haersma Buma, Vice-President for Customer Success at Akselos, said: "At Akselos we're passionate about the development of offshore wind and how we can optimise operations and speed up the rate at which wind is deployed. A more complex engineering challenge such as a twin turbine requires an innovative engineering solution, something our digital twin technology is well equipped to do."This project is a great example of how innovation and technology can come together to provide meaningful results. Together with Worley we are expanding the boundaries of engineering to enable future industry growth and get the world closer to the pathway laid out by the International Energy Agency for reaching net zero by 2050. We're looking forward to working with Worley and Hexicon and seeing the results of the project."This is just one of the results of our distributor deal with Worley that was announced earlier in 2021, and it's great to see continued expansion."Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon, said: "It's apparent that we need innovative digital solutions that can challenge both the weight and integrity of structures to help drive scalability and system efficiencies towards the industrialisation of floating wind. As this project moves towards construction, we're excited to learn that our FEED and EPF contractor, Worley, will be adopting Akselos predictive digital technology to maximise optimisation within our structure. Providing benefits to this project and helping to generate significant learnings for future generation projects too."Chris Cowland, Vice President Global Offshore Wind at Worley, said: "We're pleased to use this technology in collaboration with Akselos on Hexicon's TwinWind project, as part of our engineering and fabrication approach. Adopting smarter, integrated solutions to generate meaningful cost reductions for our customers is core to our ambition of becoming a world leader in floating wind."Akeslos' digital twin technology is allowing the world's largest renewable structures to be simulated and designed more efficiently by using a combination of AI and traditional physics based approaches to computational modelling. Akselos and Lamprell recently proved that the use of this predictive digital twin technology can reduce the steel weight and associated costs of offshore wind jacket foundations by up to 30%.About AkselosAkselos is the creator of the world's most advanced engineering simulation technology - physics-based, real-time digital twins. Founded in 2012 and with operations in Europe, the USA, and SouthEast Asia, the company's products are designed specifically to help design and protect the world's critical infrastructure.Using patented algorithms developed through 15 years of research at MIT, Akselos' technology is bringing a powerful new innovation curve to mechanical engineering, helping the energy sector optimize design and operations to accelerate the energy transition and support sustainability. Akselos was named as a Technology Pioneer in 2020 by the World Economic Forum.About WorleyWorley is a global company headquartered in Australia and our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future.Worley Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: WOR).About HexiconHexicon develops wind power projects in deep water areas based on a patented technology for floating windfarms that enables generation of large amounts of renewable energy offshore. The company was founded in 2009 and has participated in development projects all over the world, including the world's largest floating wind farm off of South Korea. Floating wind power is considered a key component as the world moves from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Hexicon is listed at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8528 00 399. For more information, please visit www.hexicon.eu.