single worm 3inch slewing drive SE3 can be used for small solar tracker
3inch single worm slewing drives can be used for small solar tracking system and it can handle 3-5 square meters of photovoltaic panels.
3inchsingle worm slewing drives can be used for small solar tracking system and they can handle independent 3-5 square meters of photovoltaic panels. They can be mounted horizontally or vertically and track the sun 360 degrees. They can be matched with solar tracking controllers, which can be set to automatically track the sun, so that our small photovoltaic system can chase the sun at any time and obtain the maximum power generation efficiency. For more details and customized solutions if you need, feel free to contact us.
Featured Product
The Electriq PowerPod 2
The Electriq PowerPod 2 is a fully-integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring system powered by LFP batteries. The high-performance, cobalt-free product includes a hybrid solar/battery inverter controlled by intelligent software. The PowerPod 2 provides backup power and can self-consume or export excess power back to the grid.