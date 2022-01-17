single worm 3inch slewing drive SE3 can be used for small solar tracker

3inch

More Headlines Articles

single worm slewing drives can be used for small solar tracking system and they can handle independent 3-5 square meters of photovoltaic panels. They can be mounted horizontally or vertically and track the sun 360 degrees. They can be matched with solar tracking controllers, which can be set to automatically track the sun, so that our small photovoltaic system can chase the sun at any time and obtain the maximum power generation efficiency. For more details and customized solutions if you need, feel free to contact us.