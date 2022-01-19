Aggreko Introduces New Ultra-Low Emissions Package for Energy Transition

HOUSTON, January 19, 2022 - Aggreko, the world's leading provider of mobile and modular power solutions, announces the launch of its 1300 kW Ultra-Low Emissions Package, a world-class power generation system that reduces up to 99% of all controlled emissions from generator exhaust streams. Tailored to fit any project situation, the Ultra-Low Emissions Package is designed to meet strict federal air quality restrictions for faster deployment and long-term use while significantly reducing environmental impact.



More Headlines Articles

The system's emission levels are certified to be 90% lower than the best reciprocating engine and turbine available on the market, and 99% lower than the federal limits (see graph attached to release).Aggreko's Ultra-Low Emissions Package includes:Features• 1300 kW of continuous power output• A selective catalyst reducer (SCR) that separates harmful nitrous oxide into nitrogen and oxygen• An oxidation catalyst that converts carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide in a highly efficient combinationBenefits• Cuts all controlled exhaust stream emissions by as much as 99%• Emission levels are 90% lower than the next best available technology on the market, and 99% lower than the federal limits• Reduces environmental footprint• Helps expedite air quality permits• Suitable for long-term use and allows for more equipment on-site"We're proud to introduce the world's lowest-emitting temporary power generation system," said Geoff Bland, Aggreko Product Manager of power and natural gas. "In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency requires very strict air quality levels to ensure that industries can operate productively while still protecting the health of employees and neighbors. With our Ultra-Low Emissions Package, we empower our customers with new technology that far exceeds EPA requirements and ensures vital business operations can proceed swiftly through the permitting process. Customers will benefit by deploying this system on their projects knowing that it will significantly cut down on emissions, reduce their carbon footprint, meet air quality permitting standards, and increase operations and the amount of equipment on-site. It's a win-win situation for everyone."Climate change is a global challenge that Aggreko takes seriously as leaders in the temporary power space. The company is working hard to evolve its business for a low carbon future. To achieve this goal, Aggreko is leading its customers to adopt better energy solutions by incorporating sustainable products and technologies to meet their energy needs, investing in efficiency projects, applying low-carbon design principles, and evaluating emissions reduction in technologies.Now available to all sectors, but especially designed for oil and gas, mining, and utilities, the Ultra-Low Emissions Package is just one way Aggreko is working with its customers to lead the energy transition. To learn more, visit www.aggreko.com.About AggrekoAggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we've remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivalled international experience and local knowledge.We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector. We're committed to achieving Net Zero across our operations by 2030 and across all our services by 2050, embedding the future of energy into everything we do.For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com.