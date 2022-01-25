Soltec signs contracts for construction of two projects totaling 420 MW in Chile and Colombia

Murcia, 25 January 2022.- Soltec has supplied 420 MW of its SF7 Bifacial tracker and will undertake other construction services in both Chile and Colombia. Construction of these power plants started in December 2021 and should be completed in 2022.



More Headlines Articles

In addition to supplying SF7 bifacial trackers, capable of generating 2.1% more power than competitors, Soltec will also be in charge of some plant construction services, making the most of its vast international experience in the rollout of these projects to ensure tasks are carried out as efficiently as possible.Local workforce will be employed during construction works thanks to agreements reached with local administration agencies. Soltec maintains its commitment to generating wealth and employment near solar plants as one of the principles of ‘ecovoltaics'.The Spanish company is committed to responsible construction of solar plants, minimizing environmental impact, as well as respecting biodiversity and communities around the stations. Furthermore, in accordance with another principle of ‘ecovoltaics', Soltec does not only recruit local workforce, but also purchases materials in local business, thus stimulating local economies and reducing the carbon footprint from transport and travel.Along these lines, Raúl Morales, Soltec's CEO, explains: "When we launch a project, our priority is to ensure local communities in particular and society in general are benefited by it. At Soltec we are convinced of the need for an energy transition. In that sense, projects like these do contribute to further consolidating the importance of renewable energies".Morales also expressed his satisfaction with the construction of these two projects: "Our continued collaboration with Enel Green Power in strategic countries, is great news for us. Both Chile, where we have been working for many years, and Colombia, a market with a great renewable energy potential where we recently entered, are to become two essential countries in terms of energy reconversion".Soltec began operations in Chile in 2014, when it opened its first office in the country and developed its first project in Latin America: Diego de Almagro. Later, in 2015, Soltec developed in Chile the first bifacial tracker specifically designed for bifacial modules to be installed at the La Silla Observatory. This 1.72-MWp experimental photovoltaic plant set the stage for the bifacial tracking technology, turning La Silla into a unique project that allowed Soltec to further research bifacial tracking.In October, Powertis, company belonging to Soltec Power Holdings and specializing in photovoltaic solar projects, was awarded 100 MW in the renewable energy auction held on October and organized by the Colombian Department of Mining and Energies.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading company specialized in integrated photovoltaic solar energy solutions, focusing on solar tracking systems and strongly committed to innovation.Soltec Power Holdings, with headquarters in Murcia (Spain), was created in 2004 and operates in a variety of world areas, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,200 people. Ever since its creation, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 10.2 GW of installed capacity in the nine months of 2021. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.