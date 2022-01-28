Tigo Energy Technology Deployed by Mensch Engenharia to Improve Solar Production in Brazil

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced that it has worked with Mensch Engenharia, a full-service photovoltaic solutions provider headquartered in Ituiutaba, Brazil, to maximize the benefits of PV systems by leveraging Tigo solar technology. Following its mission to focus on solution quality and outstanding customer service, Mensch Engenharia uses Tigo Flex MLPE products to deliver improved safety, performance, and manageability to its customers in the state of Minas Gerais.



Mensch Engenharia is an integrated solar solutions company that handles the sizing, design and installation of photovoltaic solar systems for residential, commercial, and rural customers. With more than 400 solar installations completed since its founding in 2018, Mensch Engenharia has made a significant contribution to the solarization of Brazil's most productive solar-energy-producing states. Due to the hilly terrain and prolific vegetation of Minas Gerais, Mensch Engenharia regularly contends with the challenges of partial module and system shading. Further, the company must often deploy differently-powered solar modules on roof faces at various orientations to maximize solar energy production."Many of our customer sites are located in adventurous terrain, and Tigo gives us the flexibility to deploy highly productive solar systems despite prevailing shading, orientation, and related constraints," said Alex Barbosa, partner and director at Mensch Engenharia. "The flexibility and performance of Tigo products help us close deals, and they are amplified by the dedication to service of the Tigo support team that ensures our installer teams are always highly productive. Our business is growing, and I am pleased to say that because of Tigo optimizers we must no longer run from the shadows."The Tigo Energy TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems for installers on all continents. With a range from less than 10kW to more than 10MW in size, and installation in less than 10-seconds per module, Tigo has a globally proven, trusted, and reliable product portfolio, from rapid shutdown to module-level monitoring and advanced energy optimization. Tigo products can work seamlessly with more than 2000 inverter types, ranging from 2.2kW to 2MW, globally."At Tigo, our goal is to empower solar installers with technology that speeds up design and installation, boosts performance, and makes operations and service efficient. I am delighted to see the team at Mensch Engenharia leverage all three," said Manoel Monteiro, LATAM representative sales manager at Tigo Energy. "I am also proud of the feedback to the performance of our regional support team, which truly rounds out our offering."For more information about going solar in Minas Gerais, please contact Mensch Engenharia by going to https://mchengenharia.com.br/. To hear Alex Barbosa of Mensch Engenharia describe his experience working with Tigo Energy, watch his review of Tigo optimizers here.To find out more about Tigo Energy Flex MLPE products, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.