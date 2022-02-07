National Association of Home Builder’s Show Home The New American Home Remodel® Highlights Energy and Aesthetics with Solaria® PowerXT® Solar Panels

FREMONT, CA, FEB. 07, 2022 - Solaria® PowerXT® high performance solar panels are featured in the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) The New American Remodel® (TNAR) 2022. The NAHB team incorporated Solaria's beautiful Pure Black™ 400-watt solar panels as part of a retrofit showcasing state-of-the-art clean energy technologies and aesthetics. The 12.8kW Solaria PowerXT system, comprised of 32 solar panels, will generate 100% of the electricity needs of the home annually. This innovative clean energy system will be on display during the NAHB International Builders Show at The New American Remodel beginning February 8, 2022 and will be featured in Pro Remodelers Magazine's February 2022 issue.



More Headlines Articles

"Solaria solar panels are preferred by discerning homeowners because they're visually appealing and ensure excellent performance. The Solaria PowerXT panels deployed in The New American Remodel are highly efficient and feature our proprietary Pure Black™ technology. Solaria is proud to be working with NAHB's New American Remodel® to deliver powerful and reliable solar panels to this showcase home," said Tony Alvarez, CEO of Solaria.As one of the NAHB's official show homes, The New American Remodel® is a symbol of energy efficiency and innovation. The home exhibits cutting-edge products from manufacturers from all over the world. TNAR 2022 is designed to exceed the requirements for certification to the Emerald level of the National Green Building Standard™. Its energy-efficient features can be used in homes in a hot climate at any price point with similar energy savings. The home is also targeted to be certified EPA ENERGY STAR® as well as the Indoor airPLUS program and the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home certifications.Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria is leading the way in premium solar panels with breakthrough technology and products. Leveraging Solaria's patented cell design, superior panel architecture, and innovative assembly techniques, Solaria PowerXT solar panels significantly boost power generation and provide outstanding performance and aesthetics. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs, while providing a beautiful architectural finish.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a US-based solar PV technology and systems company with a 20-year history in solar power innovation and product development. Solaria is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by delivering state-of-the-art engineering and automation to provide superior field performance and unrivaled aesthetics. Solaria is headquartered in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.comContact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com +1 415 235-8758